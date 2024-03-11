Heading 3
10 best Mughlai dishes to try
Tender chicken in rich, creamy gravy with spices, originating from Persian influences in Mughlai Cuisine
Chicken Korma
Image Source: Freepik
Slow-cooked mutton with juicy bone marrow, a Mughlai dish enjoyed by emperors after morning prayers
Nalli Nihari
Image Source: Freepik
Skewered, boneless chicken chunks marinated and grilled to perfection, a culinary feat of the Mughal Empire
Murgh Malai Kebab
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy minced mutton sausages on skewers, a popular and tangy Mughlai appetizer
Mutton Seekh Kebab
Image Source: Freepik
Stuffed Indian flatbread, transformed into street food, filled with veggies, herbs, and minced meat
Image Source: Freepik
Mughlai Paratha
Boiled eggs coated in minced meat, served in a bowl of rich and creamy Mughlai gravy
Nargisi Kofta
Image Source: Freepik
Buttery soft kebabs, created for a Lucknow Nawab, now a sought-after street food in India
Galouti Kebab
Image Source: Freepik
A popular Mughlai rice and meat dish, adapted into local variations with basmati rice, meat, and aromatic spices
Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Rogan Josh
Image Source: Freepik
Soft mutton chunks in a spicy red curry, a Persian dish brought to India by the Mughals
Tasty Indian dish where tender chicken is cooked in a creamy tomato and butter sauce, popular worldwide
Butter Chicken
Image Source: pexels
