Priyanshi Shah

March 11, 2024

10 best Mughlai dishes to try

Tender chicken in rich, creamy gravy with spices, originating from Persian influences in Mughlai Cuisine

Chicken Korma

Slow-cooked mutton with juicy bone marrow, a Mughlai dish enjoyed by emperors after morning prayers

 Nalli Nihari

Skewered, boneless chicken chunks marinated and grilled to perfection, a culinary feat of the Mughal Empire

 Murgh Malai Kebab

Spicy minced mutton sausages on skewers, a popular and tangy Mughlai appetizer

Mutton Seekh Kebab

Stuffed Indian flatbread, transformed into street food, filled with veggies, herbs, and minced meat

 Mughlai Paratha

Boiled eggs coated in minced meat, served in a bowl of rich and creamy Mughlai gravy

Nargisi Kofta

Buttery soft kebabs, created for a Lucknow Nawab, now a sought-after street food in India

Galouti Kebab

A popular Mughlai rice and meat dish, adapted into local variations with basmati rice, meat, and aromatic spices

Biryani

Rogan Josh

Soft mutton chunks in a spicy red curry, a Persian dish brought to India by the Mughals

Tasty Indian dish where tender chicken is cooked in a creamy tomato and butter sauce, popular worldwide

Butter Chicken

