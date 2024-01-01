Heading 3
10 Best National Parks to Visit In India
It is a famous refuge for tigers as well as for most of the other wild species
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
It is the only natural habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in India
Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Image Source: Pexels
It is quite famous for its sheer beauty and tourism and also offers jeep safaris for tourists
Periyar National Park, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
It is the only home of the Asiatic lion, the true king of the jungle, in the world
Gir National Park, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the best places to see the tiger in India and is a famous tourist destination, too
Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
It is known for its freshwater humid forests, which provide the best weather conditions for the growth of mangroves
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
It is home to Ranthambore Fort, which gives this place historical significance
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
As the name suggests, this national park in Gujarat was created to protect the blackbuck, a species of deer
Blackbuck National Park, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
It serves as a winter migration site for many Palearctic migratory birds as well as non-migratory birds
Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
It is dotted with sandstone peaks, ravines, and narrow valleys and is spread over an area of 524 square km (approx)
Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
