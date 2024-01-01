Heading 3

JANUARY 1, 2024

10 Best National Parks to Visit In India

It is a famous refuge for tigers as well as for most of the other wild species

 Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

It is the only natural habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in India

 Kaziranga National Park, Assam

It is quite famous for its sheer beauty and tourism and also offers jeep safaris for tourists

 Periyar National Park, Kerala

It is the only home of the Asiatic lion, the true king of the jungle, in the world

 Gir National Park, Gujarat 

It is one of the best places to see the tiger in India and is a famous tourist destination, too

 Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh 

It is known for its freshwater humid forests, which provide the best weather conditions for the growth of mangroves

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal 

It is home to Ranthambore Fort, which gives this place historical significance

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

As the name suggests, this national park in Gujarat was created to protect the blackbuck, a species of deer

 Blackbuck National Park, Gujarat 

It serves as a winter migration site for many Palearctic migratory birds as well as non-migratory birds

Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan 

It is dotted with sandstone peaks, ravines, and narrow valleys and is spread over an area of 524 square km (approx)

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh 

