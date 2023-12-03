Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
DECEMBER 03, 2023
10 Best New Year Destinations
Having a delightful experience at Sydney Harbour known for wonderful fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge
Sydney, Australia
The New Year’s Eve event at Times Square Ball Drop is worth watching as millions of people gather to get a glimpse of it
New York City, USA
The City of Love spreads light with fireworks at the Eiffel Tower creating a romantic celebration
Paris, France
The world-renowned New Year’s celebration is at the Hogmanay festivals known for its torchlight processions and street parties
Edinburgh, Scotland
Enjoy the traditional Japanese New Year customs and watch mesmerizing fireworks at Tokyo Tower
Tokyo, Japan
Spend the night experiencing the fireworks at the world's tallest building- Burj Khalifa
Dubai, UAE
Dance your heart out and see fireworks at the amazing beachfront party at Copacabana Beach
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Celebrate on the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront with live music, dance and a firework show
Cape Town, South Africa
Enjoy the natural atmosphere with your friends by lighting up bonfires, fireworks and grooving to festive music
Reykjavik, Iceland
At Prater, celebrate the new year with some classical music concerts, elegant balls, and fireworks
Vienna, Austria
