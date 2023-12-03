Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

DECEMBER 03, 2023

10 Best New Year Destinations

Having a delightful experience at Sydney Harbour known for wonderful fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge

Sydney, Australia

The New Year’s Eve event at Times Square Ball Drop is worth watching as millions of people gather to get a glimpse of it

New York City, USA

The City of Love spreads light with fireworks at the Eiffel Tower creating a romantic celebration

Paris, France

The world-renowned New Year’s celebration is at the Hogmanay festivals known for its torchlight processions and street parties

Edinburgh, Scotland

Enjoy the traditional Japanese New Year customs and watch mesmerizing fireworks at Tokyo Tower

Tokyo, Japan

Spend the night experiencing the fireworks at the world's tallest building- Burj Khalifa

Dubai, UAE

Dance your heart out and see fireworks at the amazing beachfront party at Copacabana Beach 

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Celebrate on the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront with live music, dance and a firework show

Cape Town, South Africa

Enjoy the natural atmosphere with your friends by lighting up bonfires, fireworks and grooving to festive music

Reykjavik, Iceland

At Prater, celebrate the new year with some classical music concerts, elegant balls, and fireworks

Vienna, Austria

