December 27, 2023
10 best New Year quotes
“Celebrate endings for they precede new beginnings.” - Jonathan Lockwood Huie
“A new heart for a New Year, always!” - Charles Dickens
"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey
"Hope smiles from the threshold of the new year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" - Alfred Lord Tennyson
"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." - Brad Paisley
"And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." - Rainer Maria Rilke
"What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." - Vern McLellan
"Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." - Sarah Ban Breathnach
“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change,”- Taylor Swift
"New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future." - Munia Khan
