December 27, 2023

10 best New Year quotes

“Celebrate endings for they precede new beginnings.” - Jonathan Lockwood Huie

“A new heart for a New Year, always!” - Charles Dickens

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the new year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" - Alfred Lord Tennyson

"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." - Brad Paisley

"And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." - Rainer Maria Rilke

"What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." - Vern McLellan

"Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." - Sarah Ban Breathnach

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change,”- Taylor Swift

"New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future." - Munia Khan

