Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 11, 2024

10 Best Non-Veg Bengali Dishes

Macher Jhol is a traditional Bengali fish curry, usually made with Rohu or Hilsa fish; is often paired with luchi or rice

 Macher Jhol

Images: pixabay

 Here, prawns are cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy; it will indeed become your favorite dish! 

Chingri Macher Malai Curry

Images: pixabay

It is a slow-cooked, spicy Bengali-style mutton curry; that is cooked on special Bengali occasions 

 Kosha Mangsho

Images: pixabay

 Barramundi fish fillets are marinated in a mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves, then they are steamed; they are super tender and flavorful

 Bhetki Paturi

Images: pixabay

Hilsa fish is marinated in mustard paste here and steamed in banana leaves; much similar to Bhetki Paturi 

 Bhapa Ilish

Images: pixabay

 India’s favorite fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated mutton and aromatic spices; it’s deliciousness as a recipe knows no bounds! 

Image : pixabay

Mutton Biryani

Prawns are cooked in a tangy and spicy mustard gravy; that’s why the name, sorshe means sarso in Hindi and mustard in English 

 Sorshe Chingri

Image : pixabay

Tender mutton pieces are cooked in a rich, white yogurt-based gravy; offering an exotic taste! 

Mutton Rezala

Image : pixabay

 Mutton Dak Bungalow

Image : pixabay

This dish is said to have been made in Dak Bungalows during British rule, that is why the unique name. It is a spicy potato mutton curry, often served with rice or bread

This is a starter dish, where Kolkata-style chicken cutlets are coated in an egg batter and then deep-fried

Chicken Kobiraji 

Image : pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here