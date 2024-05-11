Heading 3
Aditi Singh
MAY 11, 2024
10 Best Non-Veg Bengali Dishes
Macher Jhol is a traditional Bengali fish curry, usually made with Rohu or Hilsa fish; is often paired with luchi or rice
Macher Jhol
Images: pixabay
Here, prawns are cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy; it will indeed become your favorite dish!
Chingri Macher Malai Curry
Images: pixabay
It is a slow-cooked, spicy Bengali-style mutton curry; that is cooked on special Bengali occasions
Kosha Mangsho
Images: pixabay
Barramundi fish fillets are marinated in a mustard paste and wrapped in banana leaves, then they are steamed; they are super tender and flavorful
Bhetki Paturi
Images: pixabay
Hilsa fish is marinated in mustard paste here and steamed in banana leaves; much similar to Bhetki Paturi
Bhapa Ilish
Images: pixabay
India’s favorite fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated mutton and aromatic spices; it’s deliciousness as a recipe knows no bounds!
Image : pixabay
Mutton Biryani
Prawns are cooked in a tangy and spicy mustard gravy; that’s why the name, sorshe means sarso in Hindi and mustard in English
Sorshe Chingri
Image : pixabay
Tender mutton pieces are cooked in a rich, white yogurt-based gravy; offering an exotic taste!
Mutton Rezala
Image : pixabay
Mutton Dak Bungalow
Image : pixabay
This dish is said to have been made in Dak Bungalows during British rule, that is why the unique name. It is a spicy potato mutton curry, often served with rice or bread
This is a starter dish, where Kolkata-style chicken cutlets are coated in an egg batter and then deep-fried
Chicken Kobiraji
Image : pixabay
