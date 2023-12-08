Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 08, 2023

10 best non-veg salad recipes

This healthy and delightful salad consists of tender chicken breast strips mixed with veggies, and asparagus garnished with sesame seeds 

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Blended in the sweet and spicy flavor this dish incredibly keeps you healthy with its delicious taste 

Honey mustard chicken salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Sprinkled with tangy plums this spicy chicken salad is an exceptional dinner choice

Chicken Salad With Plums

Image Source: Pexels 

Pasta lovers should definitely try this delicious mix of veggies garnished with a zingy honey-soy dressing

Chicken Pasta Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

You can create a non-veg version of this famous salad by adding some toppings of meatballs or fish 

Caesar Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with salmon, brown rice, arugula, and edamame if you're a seafood lover this healthy easy to make salad can't be missed 

Salmon Poke Bowl

Image Source: Pexels 

Filled with some unique ingredients like buckwheat soba noodles, and flavorful seasoning this scrumptious salad is a delight on a plate 

Red Samurai Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Pairs marvelously with white wines this yummy seafood salad gives you perfect tender and flaky bites

Insalata di Pesce

Image Source: Pexels 

You'll be mesmerized by the juicy and crunchy shrimp once you try this healthy cuisine 

Shrimp Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Features soft scrambled eggs topped with colorful vegetables and saporous condiments that will take your breath away 

Classic egg salad 

Image Source: Pexels 

