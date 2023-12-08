Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
December 08, 2023
10 best non-veg salad recipes
This healthy and delightful salad consists of tender chicken breast strips mixed with veggies, and asparagus garnished with sesame seeds
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in the sweet and spicy flavor this dish incredibly keeps you healthy with its delicious taste
Honey mustard chicken salad
Image Source: Pexels
Sprinkled with tangy plums this spicy chicken salad is an exceptional dinner choice
Chicken Salad With Plums
Image Source: Pexels
Pasta lovers should definitely try this delicious mix of veggies garnished with a zingy honey-soy dressing
Chicken Pasta Salad
Image Source: Pexels
You can create a non-veg version of this famous salad by adding some toppings of meatballs or fish
Caesar Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Made with salmon, brown rice, arugula, and edamame if you're a seafood lover this healthy easy to make salad can't be missed
Salmon Poke Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with some unique ingredients like buckwheat soba noodles, and flavorful seasoning this scrumptious salad is a delight on a plate
Red Samurai Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Pairs marvelously with white wines this yummy seafood salad gives you perfect tender and flaky bites
Insalata di Pesce
Image Source: Pexels
You'll be mesmerized by the juicy and crunchy shrimp once you try this healthy cuisine
Shrimp Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Features soft scrambled eggs topped with colorful vegetables and saporous condiments that will take your breath away
Classic egg salad
Image Source: Pexels
