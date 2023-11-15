Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
10 best offbeat places in North Bengal
The scenic beauty of this hamlet near the hills of Bhutan will absolutely make you mesmerized
Rongo
Image Source: Pexels
Catch a glimpse of the marvelous Kanchenjunga range at this hidden jewel of North Bengal
Lepchajagat
Image Source: Pexels
Nested only 15 km away from Kalimpong town, this ravishing valley is surrounded by dense forests of oak, pine, and fir. Apart from that the beautiful Relli River creates a vibe of calmness and tranquility
Bidyang
Image Source: Pexels
The enchanting beauty of this small village located in the Dooars region will simply take your breath away
Dalgaon
Image Source: Pexels
Covered by fascinating lakes and tea gardens this place is quite underrated
Bunkulung
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in the Jalpaiguri district, this wildlife sanctuary is home to several rare species of animals like rhinos
Gorumara National Park
Image Source: Pexels
In this tiny hamlet of Kalingpong, you'll get the incredible essence of the culture and heritage of North Bengal
Lava
Image Source: Pexels
Singtom Tea Estate
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded one of the oldest tea estates in the Darjeeling area indulge in the refreshing world-famous tea amidst the magical mountains and stunning tea gardens
Located near the Indo-Bhutan border, this extraordinary spot is ideal for trekking
Paren
Image Source: Pexels
This offbeat site in North Bengal is immersed in lush greenery and majestic hills
Raimatang
Image Source: Pexels
