Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

10 best offbeat places in North Bengal

The scenic beauty of this hamlet near the hills of Bhutan will absolutely make you mesmerized

Rongo

Catch a glimpse of the marvelous Kanchenjunga range at this hidden jewel of North Bengal

Lepchajagat

Nested only 15 km away from Kalimpong town, this ravishing valley is surrounded by dense forests of oak, pine, and fir. Apart from that the beautiful Relli River creates a vibe of calmness and tranquility 

Bidyang

The enchanting beauty of this small village located in the Dooars region will simply take your breath away 

Dalgaon

Covered by fascinating lakes and tea gardens this place is quite underrated 

Bunkulung

Situated in the Jalpaiguri district, this wildlife sanctuary is home to several rare species of animals like rhinos 

Gorumara National Park

In this tiny hamlet of Kalingpong, you'll get the incredible essence of the culture and heritage of North Bengal 

Lava

Singtom Tea Estate

Regarded one of the oldest tea estates in the Darjeeling area indulge in the refreshing world-famous tea amidst the magical mountains and stunning tea gardens 

Located near the Indo-Bhutan border, this extraordinary spot is ideal for trekking 

Paren

This offbeat site in North Bengal is immersed in lush greenery and majestic hills

Raimatang

