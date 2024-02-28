Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 Best office plants to maintain
Thrives in low light and improves indoor air quality
Snake Plant
Image Source: pexels
Requires moderate watering and purifies indoor air
Peace Lily
Image Source: pexels
Tolerates low light and removes toxins from the air
ZZ Plant
Image Source: pexels
Easy to grow and effective at removing pollutants
Spider Plant
Image Source: pexels
Thrives in low light and helps purify indoor air
Image Source: pexels
Pothos
Prefers indirect sunlight and purifies indoor air
Rubber Plant
Image Source: pexels
Requires bright light and produces soothing gel
Aloe Vera
Image Source: pexels
Adaptable to various light conditions and moderate watering
Dracaena
Image Source: pexels
Bamboo Palm
Image Source: pexels
Thrives in indirect sunlight and purifies indoor air
Adaptable to low light conditions and effective at removing indoor air pollutants
Philodendron
Image Source: pexels
