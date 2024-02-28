Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 Best office plants to maintain

Thrives in low light and improves indoor air quality

 Snake Plant 

Image Source: pexels

Requires moderate watering and purifies indoor air

Peace Lily 

Image Source: pexels

Tolerates low light and removes toxins from the air

ZZ Plant 

Image Source: pexels

Easy to grow and effective at removing pollutants

Spider Plant 

Image Source: pexels

Thrives in low light and helps purify indoor air

Image Source: pexels

Pothos

Prefers indirect sunlight and purifies indoor air

Rubber Plant 

Image Source: pexels

Requires bright light and produces soothing gel

Aloe Vera 

Image Source: pexels

Adaptable to various light conditions and moderate watering

Dracaena

Image Source: pexels

Bamboo Palm 

Image Source: pexels

Thrives in indirect sunlight and purifies indoor air

Adaptable to low light conditions and effective at removing indoor air pollutants

Philodendron

Image Source: pexels

