Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 29, 2024

10 best old friends quotes

“It is always great to see old friends, especially those I have not been able to see in 15 months"

#1

Image: freepik

“Make new friends, but keep the old; Those are silver, these are gold"

#2

Image: freepik

 "Beautiful memories are like old friends. They may not always be on your mind, but they are forever in your heart"

#3

Image: freepik

“Old friends die on you, and they're irreplaceable. You become dependent" 

#4

Image: freepik

"Old friends don't only know the real you, they prefer it"

#5

Image: freepik

"I love everything that's old, - old friends, old times, old manners, old books, old wine" 

#6

Image: freepik

"In dress, the newest is the finest; in friends, the oldest is the best"

#7

Image: freepik

"New friends may be poems but old friends are alphabets. Do not forget the alphabet because you will need them to read the poems"

#8

Image: freepik

"Time doesn’t take away friendship, nor does separation"

#9

Image: freepik

"Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends"

#10

Image: freepik

