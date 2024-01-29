Heading 3
JANUARY 29, 2024
10 best old friends quotes
“It is always great to see old friends, especially those I have not been able to see in 15 months"
#1
Image: freepik
“Make new friends, but keep the old; Those are silver, these are gold"
#2
Image: freepik
"Beautiful memories are like old friends. They may not always be on your mind, but they are forever in your heart"
#3
Image: freepik
“Old friends die on you, and they're irreplaceable. You become dependent"
#4
Image: freepik
"Old friends don't only know the real you, they prefer it"
#5
Image: freepik
"I love everything that's old, - old friends, old times, old manners, old books, old wine"
#6
Image: freepik
"In dress, the newest is the finest; in friends, the oldest is the best"
#7
Image: freepik
"New friends may be poems but old friends are alphabets. Do not forget the alphabet because you will need them to read the poems"
#8
Image: freepik
"Time doesn’t take away friendship, nor does separation"
#9
Image: freepik
"Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends"
#10
Image: freepik
