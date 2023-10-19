Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Travel

october 19, 2023

10 best places for a solo trip in India 

For the panoramic beauty and tranquillity, this place has often been surrounded by many solo visitors over the years 

Shillong, Meghalaya 

Image: Pexels

Located in the Kumaon foothills of the Himalayas, this site is filled with exquisite lakes and magical mountains

Nainital, Uttarakhand 

Image: Pexels

Rich in royal heritage and culture this magnificent city is visited by countless tourists from all around the world 

Mysore, Karnataka

Image: Pexels

This enchanting coastal town is located 13 km away from the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, beach lovers should not overlook this stunning spot 

Kovalam, Kerala

Image: Pexels

Regarded as the most prominent spiritual spot in India, you can witness many ravishing temples including the famous Ganga Arati at this site 

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 

Image: Pexels

The lushing pine trees and astonishing orchids enhance the magnificence of this place even more 

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Image: Pexels

Konwed as the 'Venice of the East' there are many captivating spots for solo travelers in this gorgeous city

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Image: Pexels

The scenic beauty of this place attracts a massive amount of tourists over the years

Varkala, Kerala 

Image: Pexels

Often dubbed the 'Goa of the Hills' this beautiful place is an ideal choice for solo travelers 

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Pexels

Best suited for winter, the majestic beauty of this place will definitely leave you mesmerized 

Hampi, Karnataka 

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here