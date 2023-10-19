Heading 3
10 best places for a solo trip in India
For the panoramic beauty and tranquillity, this place has often been surrounded by many solo visitors over the years
Shillong, Meghalaya
Image: Pexels
Located in the Kumaon foothills of the Himalayas, this site is filled with exquisite lakes and magical mountains
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
Rich in royal heritage and culture this magnificent city is visited by countless tourists from all around the world
Mysore, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
This enchanting coastal town is located 13 km away from the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, beach lovers should not overlook this stunning spot
Kovalam, Kerala
Image: Pexels
Regarded as the most prominent spiritual spot in India, you can witness many ravishing temples including the famous Ganga Arati at this site
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Image: Pexels
The lushing pine trees and astonishing orchids enhance the magnificence of this place even more
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Konwed as the 'Venice of the East' there are many captivating spots for solo travelers in this gorgeous city
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Image: Pexels
The scenic beauty of this place attracts a massive amount of tourists over the years
Varkala, Kerala
Image: Pexels
Often dubbed the 'Goa of the Hills' this beautiful place is an ideal choice for solo travelers
Kasol, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Best suited for winter, the majestic beauty of this place will definitely leave you mesmerized
Hampi, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
