Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 13, 2024
10 Best Places For Family Vacations
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a tropical paradise with beautiful beaches, clear water, and fun activities like snorkeling and scuba diving
Andaman & Nicobar island
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Srinagar is a picturesque location known for its serene Dal Lake, and charming houseboats, perfect for families to enjoy the beauty of the Mughal gardens
Srinagar
Alleppey the Venice of the East offers peaceful houseboat cruises through scenic backwaters, where families can relax on Marari beach
Image source- Freepik
Alleppey
Darjeeling set against the majestic Himalayas, is famous for its tea gardens and nostalgic toy train ride
Image source- Freepik
Darjeeling
Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is full of fascinating forts, palaces, and vibrant markets, perfect for exploring the history of Amer Fort, and the beauty of Hawa Mahal
Image source- Freepik
Jaipur
This versatile destination offers spiritual experiences, adventure activities, and natural beauty, where you and your family members can meditate by the Ganges
Image source- Freepik
Rishikesh
Gangtok captivates families with its stunning views, Buddhist monasteries, and modern amenities
Gangtok
Image source- Freepik
Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg features lush hills and coffee plantations, where you can enjoy trekking, bird-watching and serene waterfalls
Coorg
Image source- Freepik
The family-friendly beaches in Goa with golden sands and gentle waves, are perfect for a relaxing family vacation
Goa
Image source- Freepik
Jaisalmer looks beautiful with its sandstone forts and desert adventures, where families can enjoy camel safaris, and desert camps
Jaisalmer
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here