Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 13, 2024

10 Best Places For Family Vacations


The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a tropical paradise with beautiful beaches, clear water, and fun activities like snorkeling and scuba diving

Andaman & Nicobar island

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Srinagar is a picturesque location known for its serene Dal Lake, and charming houseboats, perfect for families to enjoy the beauty of the Mughal gardens

Srinagar

Alleppey the Venice of the East offers peaceful houseboat cruises through scenic backwaters, where families can relax on Marari beach

Image source- Freepik

Alleppey

Darjeeling set against the majestic Himalayas, is famous for its tea gardens and nostalgic toy train ride

Image source- Freepik

Darjeeling

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is full of fascinating forts, palaces, and vibrant markets, perfect for exploring the history of Amer Fort, and the beauty of Hawa Mahal

Image source- Freepik

Jaipur

This versatile destination offers spiritual experiences, adventure activities, and natural beauty, where you and your family members can meditate by the Ganges

Image source- Freepik

Rishikesh

Gangtok captivates families with its stunning views, Buddhist monasteries, and modern amenities

Gangtok

Image source- Freepik

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg features lush hills and coffee plantations, where you can enjoy trekking, bird-watching and serene waterfalls

Coorg

Image source- Freepik

The family-friendly beaches in Goa with golden sands and gentle waves, are perfect for a relaxing family vacation

Goa

Image source- Freepik

Jaisalmer looks beautiful with its sandstone forts and desert adventures, where families can enjoy camel safaris, and desert camps

Jaisalmer

Image source- Freepik

