Ishita Gupta
travel
December 16, 2023
10 best places in Denmark
Spreading towards the east-northeast of Kattegat this gorgeous place immersed this enchanting sand dunes is a spot to visit during winter
Rabjerg Mile
This panoramic fish town can't be overlooked from your bucket list
Gilleleje
Located in eastern Denmark you can visit numerous libraries, exhibitions and museums related to Danish history
Elsinore
History lovers should definitely not miss the chance to see the magnificent pieces of Danish history at this place
Maritime Museum
Situated in Copenhagen renowned second oldest amusement park in the world your Denmark visit is incomplete without this place
Tivoli Gardens
Designed by an eminent sculptor Edvard Eriksen this famous bronze statue of a mermaid is one of the most visited sites in this country
The Little Mermaid Of Copenhagen
Beautifully embellished with crown jewels and stunning surfaces its ravishing beauty will be etched in your heart forever
Rosenborg Castle
Abode of the Danish Parliament you should not miss visiting the majestic palace
Christiansborg Palace
Around 700 years old, this seaside village will create immense refreshment and tranquillity in your life with its charm
Skagen
Get a glimpse of the variety of wildlife at this stunning landscape
Mols Bjerge National Park
