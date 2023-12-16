Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 16, 2023

10 best places in Denmark

Spreading towards the east-northeast of Kattegat this gorgeous place immersed this enchanting sand dunes is a spot to visit during winter 

Rabjerg Mile

Image Source: Pexels 

This panoramic fish town can't be overlooked from your bucket list

Gilleleje

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in eastern Denmark you can visit numerous libraries, exhibitions and museums related to Danish history 

Elsinore

Image Source: Pexels 

History lovers should definitely not miss the chance to see the magnificent pieces of Danish history at this place 

Maritime Museum

Image Source: Pexels 

Situated in Copenhagen renowned  second oldest amusement park in the world your Denmark visit is incomplete without this place 

Tivoli Gardens

Image Source: Pexels 

Designed by an eminent sculptor Edvard Eriksen this famous bronze statue of a mermaid is one of the most visited sites in this country 

The Little Mermaid Of Copenhagen

Image Source: Pexels 

Beautifully embellished with crown jewels and stunning surfaces its ravishing beauty will be etched in your heart forever 

Rosenborg Castle

Image Source: Pexels 

Abode of the Danish Parliament you should not miss visiting the majestic palace

Christiansborg Palace

Image Source: Pexels 

Around 700 years old, this seaside village will create immense refreshment and tranquillity in your life with its charm 

Skagen

Image Source: Pexels 

Get a glimpse of the variety of wildlife at this stunning landscape

Mols Bjerge National Park

Image Source: Pexels 

