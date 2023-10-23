Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel

10 best places in India for jungle safari

OCTOBER 23, 2023

The picturesque beauty of this place is enhanced by wildlings like tigers, sloth bears, wild boars, sambar deer, and many more 

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Expanding to 4400 sq km, this majestic park is an ideal site to visit with your little ones

Hemis National Park, Ladakh

Regarded as India's one of the best wildlife sanctuaries, you can catch a glimpse of some wonderful wildlife species 

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

This extraordinary forest is visited by countless tourists every year

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Get a glimpse of the magnificent Asiatic lions at this charming spot

Sasan-Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

Home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceros on earth, this place is acclaimed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Spread across 192,000-acre, this place is filled with a tranquil environment and astonishing views 

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

In this land of mangroves, you can witness the many rare species like the famous Royal Bengal tiger 

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Surrounded by stunning lakes and enchanting mountains, this fetching place will make you mesmerized featuring an abundance of tigers and other wildlife

Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Indulge in a thrilling adventure with the incredible wild habitat of this region 

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

