Ishita Gupta
travel
10 best places in India for jungle safari
OCTOBER 23, 2023
The picturesque beauty of this place is enhanced by wildlings like tigers, sloth bears, wild boars, sambar deer, and many more
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Expanding to 4400 sq km, this majestic park is an ideal site to visit with your little ones
Hemis National Park, Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as India's one of the best wildlife sanctuaries, you can catch a glimpse of some wonderful wildlife species
Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand
Image Source: Pexels
This extraordinary forest is visited by countless tourists every year
Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Get a glimpse of the magnificent Asiatic lions at this charming spot
Sasan-Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
Home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceros on earth, this place is acclaimed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Image Source: Pexels
Spread across 192,000-acre, this place is filled with a tranquil environment and astonishing views
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
In this land of mangroves, you can witness the many rare species like the famous Royal Bengal tiger
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Surrounded by stunning lakes and enchanting mountains, this fetching place will make you mesmerized featuring an abundance of tigers and other wildlife
Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in a thrilling adventure with the incredible wild habitat of this region
Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
