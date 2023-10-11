Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
OCTOBER 11, 2023
10 best places in India to visit this fall
The beauty of Kashmir is enhanced even more in the vibrant season of fall, hence pack your luggage to get mesmerized by the charm of this paradise on earth
Jammu And Kashmir
Image: Pexels
People of all ages should witness the ravishing beauty of the holy Ganges in this well-known spiritual site
Rishikesh
Image: Pexels
Located in the Western Indian state of Rajasthan, get an exquisite blend of culture and royalty in this gorgeous place
Jaisalmer
Image: Pexels
Fall is the time when the city of joy lightens up even more to celebrate the 10 days of festivities of Durga puja, hence don't miss the opportunity to visit this gorgeous city on this auspicious occasion
Kolkata
Image: Pexels
Fall is the ideal season to enjoy the magnificent beauty of the beaches of Goa
Goa
Image: Pexels
Surrounded by tourists from all over the world, in this magnificent city you can visit numerous astonishing places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar’s Mausoleum
Agrah
Image: Pexels
Considered Heaven on Earth, you should not miss the chance to witness its magic
Ladakh
Image: Pexels
This place comes with a glorious history and academic lineage. If you are passionate about gaining knowledge of ancient times then this place must be on your travel list
Nalanda
Image: Pexels
If you love jungle safari, then this captivating forest located in the coastal area of West Bengal is your ideal destination
Sunderban
Image: Pexels
Known as the summer capital of British India, indulge yourself in its enchanting beauty this fall
Shimla
Image: Pexels
