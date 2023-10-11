Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 best places in India to visit this fall

The beauty of Kashmir is enhanced even more in the vibrant season of fall, hence pack your luggage to get mesmerized by the charm of this paradise on earth

Jammu And Kashmir

Image: Pexels 

People of all ages should witness the ravishing beauty of the holy Ganges in this well-known spiritual site 

Rishikesh

Image: Pexels 

Located in the Western Indian state of Rajasthan, get an exquisite blend of culture and royalty in this gorgeous place 

Jaisalmer

Image: Pexels 

Fall is the time when the city of joy lightens up even more to celebrate the 10 days of festivities of Durga puja, hence don't miss the opportunity to visit this gorgeous city on this auspicious occasion 

Kolkata

Image: Pexels 

Fall is the ideal season to enjoy the magnificent beauty of the beaches of Goa

Goa

Image: Pexels 

Surrounded by tourists from all over the world, in this magnificent city you can visit numerous astonishing places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar’s Mausoleum

Agrah

Image: Pexels 

Considered Heaven on Earth, you should not miss the chance to witness its magic 

Ladakh

Image: Pexels 

This place comes with a glorious history and academic lineage. If you are passionate about gaining knowledge of ancient times then this place must be on your travel list 

Nalanda

Image: Pexels 

If you love jungle safari, then this captivating forest located in the coastal area of West Bengal is your ideal destination 

Sunderban

Image: Pexels 

Known as the summer capital of British India, indulge yourself in its enchanting beauty this fall

Shimla

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here