 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

10 best places in Rajasthan

Regarded the most popular landmark of this stunning region you can visit many prominent historical places here such as Hawa Mahal, Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar, and many more 

Image Source: pexels

Jaipur

Also known as the City of Lakes this fascinating spot is always surrounded by travelers from all over the world 

Image Source: pexels

Udaipur

Enjoy an adventurous desert safari with the famous camel ride on the ravishing deserts of this famous city 

Image Source: pexels

Jaisalmer

Renowned as "the Blue City" the captivating place is famous for its temples, lakes, and snacks

Image Source: pexels

Jodhpur

The exquisite architecture and golden dunes are the major attractions of this site 

Image Source: pexels

Bikaner

Considered one of the best tiger reserves in the country, this astonishing area can't be overlooked 

Image Source: pexels

Ranthambore

Nested around 15 km from Ajmer this beautiful city is ideal for a friends trip 

Image Source: pexels

Pushkar

The only hill station in this majestic region, you'll be mesmerized by the tranquil and picturesque beauty of this spot

Image Source: pexels

Mount Abu

Notable for Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Saint Muin-ud-din Chishti, this enchanting place is one of the popular Islamic pilgrimages of India 

Image Source: pexels

Ajmer

Laying on an area of around 700 acres, this magnificent fort will always be remembered for the courageous self-sacrificing Jauhar performed by Rani Padmini to protect her honor from Alauddin Khilji

Image Source: pexels

Chittorgarh

