Jaipur
Also known as the City of Lakes this fascinating spot is always surrounded by travelers from all over the world
Image Source: pexels
Udaipur
Enjoy an adventurous desert safari with the famous camel ride on the ravishing deserts of this famous city
Image Source: pexels
Jaisalmer
Renowned as "the Blue City" the captivating place is famous for its temples, lakes, and snacks
Image Source: pexels
Jodhpur
The exquisite architecture and golden dunes are the major attractions of this site
Image Source: pexels
Bikaner
Considered one of the best tiger reserves in the country, this astonishing area can't be overlooked
Image Source: pexels
Ranthambore
Nested around 15 km from Ajmer this beautiful city is ideal for a friends trip
Image Source: pexels
Pushkar
The only hill station in this majestic region, you'll be mesmerized by the tranquil and picturesque beauty of this spot
Image Source: pexels
Mount Abu
Notable for Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Saint Muin-ud-din Chishti, this enchanting place is one of the popular Islamic pilgrimages of India
Image Source: pexels
Ajmer
Laying on an area of around 700 acres, this magnificent fort will always be remembered for the courageous self-sacrificing Jauhar performed by Rani Padmini to protect her honor from Alauddin Khilji
Image Source: pexels
Chittorgarh
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.