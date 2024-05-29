Heading 3

10 best places to visit in Allahabad

Visit this massive gathering of Hindu pilgrims, where devotees bathe in the sacred rivers to cleanse themselves

Prayad Kumbh Mela

Image Source: Freepik

The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, reversed as a highly sacred site in Hindu mythology

Triveni Sangam

Image Source: Freepik

This popular tourist spot housing the tomb of Prince Khusro and his mother Shah Begum, set amidst a serene garden

Khusro Bagh

Image Source: Freepik

Former residence of the Nehru family, now a museum showcasing artifacts from the Indian Independence movement

Anand Bhawan

Image Source: Freepik

A national-level museum offers insights into India’s history, culture, and independence movement through various artifacts

Allahabad Museum

Image Source: Freepik

A magnificent fort built by Emperor Akbar in 1583, is situated on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers

Allahabad fort

Image Source: Freepik

A 16-century structure outside Allahabad fort, with an inscription from Emperor Ashoka and later additions by Samudragupta and Jahangir

Allahabad pillar

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Bade Hanuman Mandir, a unique underground temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Mandir

Image Source: Freepik

A yearly event in Allahabad, held during the Hindu month of Magh at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers

Magh Mela

Image Source: Freepik

Formerly known as Alfred Park, a significant green space in Prayagraj is renamed in honor of freedom fighter Chandrashekar Azad

Chandrashekar Azad Park

Image Source: Freepik

