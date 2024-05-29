Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 29, 2024
10 best places to visit in Allahabad
Visit this massive gathering of Hindu pilgrims, where devotees bathe in the sacred rivers to cleanse themselves
Prayad Kumbh Mela
Image Source: Freepik
The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, reversed as a highly sacred site in Hindu mythology
Triveni Sangam
Image Source: Freepik
This popular tourist spot housing the tomb of Prince Khusro and his mother Shah Begum, set amidst a serene garden
Khusro Bagh
Image Source: Freepik
Former residence of the Nehru family, now a museum showcasing artifacts from the Indian Independence movement
Anand Bhawan
Image Source: Freepik
A national-level museum offers insights into India’s history, culture, and independence movement through various artifacts
Allahabad Museum
Image Source: Freepik
A magnificent fort built by Emperor Akbar in 1583, is situated on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers
Allahabad fort
Image Source: Freepik
A 16-century structure outside Allahabad fort, with an inscription from Emperor Ashoka and later additions by Samudragupta and Jahangir
Allahabad pillar
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as Bade Hanuman Mandir, a unique underground temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman
Hanuman Mandir
Image Source: Freepik
A yearly event in Allahabad, held during the Hindu month of Magh at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers
Magh Mela
Image Source: Freepik
Formerly known as Alfred Park, a significant green space in Prayagraj is renamed in honor of freedom fighter Chandrashekar Azad
Chandrashekar Azad Park
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.