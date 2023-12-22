Heading 3

10 best places to visit in America

Also known as The Big Apple, here you visit some iconic places like The Times Square, Empire State Building, Central Park and The Statue of Liberty.

New York

Image Source: Pexels

Home to the most popular and wealthiest film industry Hollywood, the refreshing weather and vibrant lifestyle lure an immense amount of tourists every year 

Los Angeles

Image Source: Pexels

The enchanting view of the Pacific Ocean at this site will be forever engraved in your mind 

Big Sur

Image Source: Pexels

Sipping a cocktail while sunbathing on the exquisite beaches of Florida sounds fascinating

Florida

Image Source: Pexels 

Spreading over 300 kilometers, without this magnificent place your USA visit will be incomplete

Sedona And The Grand Canyon

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the ravishing beauty of this paradise island featuring volcanic landscapes and beautiful seasides 

Hawaii

Image Source: Pexels 

Surrounded by magnificent mountains this place is ideal for hiking 

Ashville

Image Source: Pexels 

Embedded in French culture you can visit USA’s famous festivals like the annual Jazz Fest at this place

New Orleans

Image Source: Pexels 

Here you can witness America's prominent landmarks like Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Golden Gate Park 

San Francisco

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in the middle of the Nevada desert this stunning city is famous for its top-notch casinos 

Las Vegas

Image Source: Pexels

