December 22, 2023
10 best places to visit in America
Also known as The Big Apple, here you visit some iconic places like The Times Square, Empire State Building, Central Park and The Statue of Liberty.
New York
Image Source: Pexels
Home to the most popular and wealthiest film industry Hollywood, the refreshing weather and vibrant lifestyle lure an immense amount of tourists every year
Los Angeles
Image Source: Pexels
The enchanting view of the Pacific Ocean at this site will be forever engraved in your mind
Big Sur
Image Source: Pexels
Sipping a cocktail while sunbathing on the exquisite beaches of Florida sounds fascinating
Florida
Image Source: Pexels
Spreading over 300 kilometers, without this magnificent place your USA visit will be incomplete
Sedona And The Grand Canyon
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the ravishing beauty of this paradise island featuring volcanic landscapes and beautiful seasides
Hawaii
Image Source: Pexels
Surrounded by magnificent mountains this place is ideal for hiking
Ashville
Image Source: Pexels
Embedded in French culture you can visit USA’s famous festivals like the annual Jazz Fest at this place
New Orleans
Image Source: Pexels
Here you can witness America's prominent landmarks like Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Golden Gate Park
San Francisco
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the middle of the Nevada desert this stunning city is famous for its top-notch casinos
Las Vegas
Image Source: Pexels
