OCTOBER 14, 2023

10 best places to visit in Chennai

This vibrant and colorful temple can simply leave you mesmerized. This auspicious place is always surrounded by devotees of Lord Shiva from all around the world 

Karaneeswarar Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Apart from scenic beauty in this historical spot, you can indulge in delicious South Indian delicacies and endless shopping places

Mylapore

Image Source: Pexels

Hailed as one of the greatest tourist spots of this region, witnessing a magical sunset on the shore of the Bay of Bengal sounds perfect 

Marina Beach

Image Source: Pexels

This enchanting and tranquil place was built in honor of the greatest Tamil scholar Thiruvalluvar

Valluvar Kottam

Image Source: Pexels

This gorgeous religious place for local Muslims exhibits the eminence of the architectural style of the medieval period 

Thousand Lights Mosque

Image Source: Pexels

This majestic museum gives a magnificent display of 4,000 artifacts of the life, culture, and architecture of the four greatest South Indian states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and Karnataka

Dakshinachitra

Image Source: Pexels

Dedicated to the eighth avatar goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi, its divine beauty will leave you spellbound 

Ashtalakshmi Temple

Image Source: Pexels

If you're an admirer of Indian heritage and architecture then this place must not be excluded from your list 

Government Museum

Image Source: Pexels

Spread over 1,260 acres, get a thrilling wildlife experience in this astonishing place 

Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Image Source: Pexels

Madras War Cemetery

Image Source: Pexels

Built in honor of almost 1,000 soldiers and 855 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War. Don't forget to pay your respects 

