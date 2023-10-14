Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 14, 2023
10 best places to visit in Chennai
This vibrant and colorful temple can simply leave you mesmerized. This auspicious place is always surrounded by devotees of Lord Shiva from all around the world
Karaneeswarar Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Apart from scenic beauty in this historical spot, you can indulge in delicious South Indian delicacies and endless shopping places
Mylapore
Image Source: Pexels
Hailed as one of the greatest tourist spots of this region, witnessing a magical sunset on the shore of the Bay of Bengal sounds perfect
Marina Beach
Image Source: Pexels
This enchanting and tranquil place was built in honor of the greatest Tamil scholar Thiruvalluvar
Valluvar Kottam
Image Source: Pexels
This gorgeous religious place for local Muslims exhibits the eminence of the architectural style of the medieval period
Thousand Lights Mosque
Image Source: Pexels
This majestic museum gives a magnificent display of 4,000 artifacts of the life, culture, and architecture of the four greatest South Indian states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, and Karnataka
Dakshinachitra
Image Source: Pexels
Dedicated to the eighth avatar goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi, its divine beauty will leave you spellbound
Ashtalakshmi Temple
Image Source: Pexels
If you're an admirer of Indian heritage and architecture then this place must not be excluded from your list
Government Museum
Image Source: Pexels
Spread over 1,260 acres, get a thrilling wildlife experience in this astonishing place
Arignar Anna Zoological Park
Image Source: Pexels
Madras War Cemetery
Image Source: Pexels
Built in honor of almost 1,000 soldiers and 855 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War. Don't forget to pay your respects
