Commissioned by Sultan Qutb ud-Din Aibak this 72.5 metres tower is one of the iconic landmarks of this magnificent region
Qutub Minar
Dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, its beautiful complex holds India's largest step well
Akshardham Temple
The final resting place of the Mughal Emperor Humayun is renowned for its gorgeous architecture influenced by Persian
Humayun's Tomb
Here you can visit many exciting places like cafes, pubs, and bars including some exquisite art galleries and royal thumbs
Hauz Khas Village
Features some incredible elements like holograms, a rotating cylinder, and an anti-gravity room this place is notable for being India's first optical illusion museum
Museum of Illusions
Contains a collection of more than 14,000 artworks it's an ideal place for the admirers of art
National Gallery Of Modern Art
Among one of the seven Baha'i House of Worship in the world, the majestic lotus-shaped architecture of the temple will definitely make you mesmerized
Lotus Temple
Constructed in 1639 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at this iconic place the Indian national flag is hosted every year by the prime minister on the day of independence
Red Fort
This 60 meters long and 15 meters wide ancient well with 103 steps is one of the most visited spots in Delhi
Agrasen ki Baoli
