Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 best places to visit in Delhi

Dedicated to the 82,000 late soldiers of the First World War and the Third Anglo-Afghan War, you'll spellbound by its ravishing beauty, especially at night 

India Gate 

Images source- Pexels

Commissioned by Sultan Qutb ud-Din Aibak this 72.5 metres tower is one of the iconic landmarks of this magnificent region 

Qutub Minar

Images source- Pexels

Dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, its beautiful complex holds India's largest step well

Akshardham Temple 

Images source- Pexels

The final resting place of the Mughal Emperor Humayun is renowned for its gorgeous architecture influenced by Persian 

Humayun's Tomb

Images source- Pexels

Here you can visit many exciting places like cafes, pubs, and bars including some exquisite art galleries and royal thumbs 

Hauz Khas Village

Images source- Pexels

Features some incredible elements like holograms, a rotating cylinder, and an anti-gravity room this place is notable for being India's first optical illusion museum 

Museum of Illusions

Images source- Pexels

Contains a collection of more than 14,000 artworks it's an ideal place for the admirers of art 

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Images source- Pexels

Among one of the seven Baha'i House of Worship in the world, the majestic lotus-shaped architecture of the temple will definitely make you mesmerized 

Lotus Temple

Images source- Pexels

Constructed in 1639 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at this iconic place the Indian national flag is hosted every year by the prime minister on the day of independence 

Red Fort

Images source- Pexels

This 60 meters long and 15 meters wide ancient well with 103 steps is one of the most visited spots in Delhi

Agrasen ki Baoli

Images source- Pexels

