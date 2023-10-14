Heading 3
OCTOBER 14, 2023
10 Best places to visit in Egypt
This iconic place doesn't need an introduction. It is considered the most prevalent sightseeing place in the country and includes three gigantic pyramids
Pyramids of Giza
Image Source: Pexels
This foremost tourist attraction zone of the beautiful country includes the tombs of many renowned pharaohs like Tutankhamun and Amenhotep
Valley of Kings
Image Source: Pexels
The Islamic heritage spot in this magnificent country is filled with ancient mosques, monuments, and madrassas
Islamic Cairo
Image Source: Pexels
Includes the dunes of the Great Sand Sea and the cliffs of the Farafra Depression, the white desert is believed to be one of the most ravishing places to visit in Egypt
White Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Located along the western banks of Lake Nasser, the twin temples of Ramesses II and his queen Nefertari are always surrounded by tourists from all around the world
Rock Temples of Abu Simbel
Image Source: Pexels
This famous place holds numerous excavations from the tomb of prominent ruler Egyptian Tutankhamun
Egyptian Museum
Image Source: Pexels
Declared as one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Egypt, this famous citadel is a must-visit place
Citadel of Saladin
Image Source: Pexels
Acts as a significant agricultural center of the country, this popular site holds the ruins and remains of the Temple of Alexander
Bahariya Oasis
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as one of the most astonishing tourist spots, this temple includes the Karnark Open Air Museum
Karnak Temple
Image Source: Pexels
This great funerary temple of Pharaoh. Ramsses II is located in one of the promising sites of the west bank of Luxor
Ramessum
Image Source: Pexels
