Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Travel

OCTOBER 14, 2023

10 Best places to visit in Egypt

This iconic place doesn't need an introduction. It is considered the most prevalent sightseeing place in the country and includes three gigantic pyramids 

Pyramids of Giza

Image Source: Pexels 

This foremost tourist attraction zone of the beautiful country includes the tombs of many renowned pharaohs like Tutankhamun and Amenhotep

Valley of Kings

Image Source: Pexels 

The Islamic heritage spot in this magnificent country is filled with ancient mosques, monuments, and madrassas

Islamic Cairo

Image Source: Pexels 

Includes the dunes of the Great Sand Sea and the cliffs of the Farafra Depression, the white desert is believed to be one of the most ravishing places to visit in Egypt

White Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Located along the western banks of Lake Nasser, the twin temples of Ramesses II and his queen Nefertari are always surrounded by tourists from all around the world 

Rock Temples of Abu Simbel

Image Source: Pexels 

This famous place holds numerous excavations from the tomb of prominent ruler Egyptian Tutankhamun

Egyptian Museum

Image Source: Pexels 

Declared as one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Egypt, this famous citadel is a must-visit place 

Citadel of Saladin

Image Source: Pexels 

Acts as a significant agricultural center of the country, this popular site holds the ruins and remains of the Temple of Alexander

Bahariya Oasis

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as one of the most astonishing tourist spots, this temple includes the Karnark Open Air Museum

Karnak Temple

Image Source: Pexels 

This great funerary temple of Pharaoh. Ramsses II is located in one of the  promising sites of the west bank of Luxor

Ramessum

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here