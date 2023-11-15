Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
10 best places to visit in France
You can visit many iconic places like the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Palace of Versailles, in this capital region of the country
Paris
Image Source: Pexels
This famous wine-growing region is famous for its vintage villas, museums, and churches
Bordeaux
Image Source: Pexels
Nestled at the mouth of Couesnon River, in this beautiful island commune you can visit many remarkable places like The Parish Church and Museums of History
Bidyang
Image Source: Pexels
Notable for being the destination of the Cannes Film Festival your France visit is incomplete without this place
French Riviera
Image Source: Pexels
Counted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the scenic beauty and vintage houses make this place more ravishing
Arles
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in some exciting surfing activities at this fascinating seaside
Biarritz
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in both French and German styles of architecture, this famous city is one of the major attractions for tourists
Strasbourg
Image Source: Pexels
Fontainebleau
Image Source: Pexels
Covered with lush greenery and magnificent mountains, this place is ideal for trekking
Nested in the foothills of the Pyrenees, this stunning market town will make you spellbound
Lourdes
Image Source: Pexels
One of the popular tourist spots of the country, this enchanting city is filled with many incredible museums and famous palaces
Lyon
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.