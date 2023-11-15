Heading 3

10 best places to visit in France

You can visit many iconic places like the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Palace of Versailles, in this capital region of the country 

Paris

This famous wine-growing region is famous for its vintage villas, museums, and churches 

Bordeaux

Nestled at the mouth of Couesnon River, in this beautiful island commune you can visit many remarkable places like The Parish Church and Museums of History

Bidyang

Notable for being the destination of the Cannes Film Festival your France visit is incomplete without this place 

French Riviera

Counted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the scenic beauty and vintage houses make this place more ravishing 

Arles

Indulge in some exciting surfing activities at this fascinating seaside

Biarritz

Blended in both French and German styles of architecture, this famous city is one of the major attractions for tourists 

Strasbourg

Fontainebleau

Covered with lush greenery and magnificent mountains, this place is ideal for trekking 

Nested in the foothills of the Pyrenees, this stunning market town will make you spellbound 

Lourdes

One of the popular tourist spots of the country, this enchanting city is filled with many incredible museums and famous palaces 

Lyon

