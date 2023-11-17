Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 17, 2023
10 best places to visit in Greece
This stunning capital city of this country is filled with modern architecture and striking historical monuments like pillars of the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus
Athens
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy colorful boats and captivating old architecture at the Old Venetian Harbor in this astonishing spot
Chania Town
Image Source: Pexels
The phenomenon beauty of this area attracts an immense amount of tourists every year, especially honeymoon couples
Santorini
Image Source: Pexels
You can explore some intriguing museums and ravishing ancient ruins at this spot. Also, the adventures amusement park and shipping hubs can keep you entertained throughout the trip
Hersonissos
Image Source: Pexels
The enchanting waterfall and the remarkable Cave Church of St Anthony Gorge will make you spellbound
Rethymnon
Image Source: Pexels
The majestic windmills are the major attraction of this city
Mykonos Town
Image Source: Pexels
The picturesque beauty and fascinating historical sites will make your trip a memorable one
Tsilivi
Image Source: Pexels
Apokoronas
Image Source: Pexels
Despite being an offbeat place in this gorgeous country, the lush greenery and crystal-clear blue water make this spot worth visiting
Get a glimpse of some magnificent rock cliffs at this marvellous spot
Meteora
Image Source: Pexels
Notable for its archaeological sites and heritage monuments your Greece visit is incomplete without this place
Crete
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.