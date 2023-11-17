Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 17, 2023

10 best places to visit in Greece

This stunning capital city of this country is filled with modern architecture and striking historical monuments like pillars of the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus

Athens

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoy colorful boats and captivating old architecture at the Old Venetian Harbor in this astonishing spot 

Chania Town

Image Source: Pexels 

The phenomenon beauty of this area attracts an immense amount of tourists every year, especially honeymoon couples

Santorini 

Image Source: Pexels 

You can explore some intriguing museums and ravishing ancient ruins at this spot. Also, the adventures amusement park and shipping hubs can keep you entertained throughout the trip 

Hersonissos

Image Source: Pexels 

The enchanting waterfall and the remarkable Cave Church of St Anthony Gorge will make you spellbound 

Rethymnon

Image Source: Pexels 

The majestic windmills are the major attraction of this city

Mykonos Town

Image Source: Pexels 

The picturesque beauty and fascinating historical sites will make your trip a memorable one 

Tsilivi

Image Source: Pexels

Apokoronas

Image Source: Pexels 

Despite being an offbeat place in this gorgeous country, the lush greenery and crystal-clear blue water make this spot worth visiting 

Get a glimpse of some magnificent rock cliffs at this marvellous spot

Meteora

Image Source: Pexels 

Notable for its archaeological sites and heritage monuments your Greece visit is incomplete without this place 

Crete

Image Source: Pexels 

