 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 19, 2023

10 best places to visit in Hungary

Featuring a mix of ancient and modern architecture this stunning region is one of the most visited tourist spots in this country

Budapest

Image Source: Pexels

You can get the magical view of the cobbled streets lined with colorful baroque houses at this place 

Szentendre

Image Source: Pexels

Situated on the bank of the Eger River in this beautiful valley you can witness some gorgeous architecture influenced by Turkish invasion

Eger

Image Source: Pexels

Consist the largest church of Hungary this ravishing city was the capital of the country between the 10th and 13th centuries

Esztergom

Image Source: Pexels

Renowned as the gateway to the great plains without this fascinating city your Hungary visit is incomplete 

Image Source: Pexels

Debrecen

Located in the Lake Balaton region this small village is the birthplace of the Hungarian language 

Tihany

Image Source: Pexels 

Also dubbed as the Hungarian Sea this fascinating lake is covered with enchanting forests and stunning towns 

Lake Balaton

Image Source: Pexels 

Named UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, you can discover numerous facts about Hungarian history from this exquisite cave

Aggtelek

Image Source: Pexels 

The famous underground ‘Lake Cave’ makes this place one of the most popular landmarks of this magnificent country 

Tapolca

Image Source: Pexels 

Abode of the sweet wines production since the 15th century this site offers an astonishing view of the majestic Zemplen Hills 

Tokaj

Image Source: Pexels 

