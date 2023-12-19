Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 19, 2023
10 best places to visit in Hungary
Featuring a mix of ancient and modern architecture this stunning region is one of the most visited tourist spots in this country
Budapest
Image Source: Pexels
You can get the magical view of the cobbled streets lined with colorful baroque houses at this place
Szentendre
Image Source: Pexels
Situated on the bank of the Eger River in this beautiful valley you can witness some gorgeous architecture influenced by Turkish invasion
Eger
Image Source: Pexels
Consist the largest church of Hungary this ravishing city was the capital of the country between the 10th and 13th centuries
Esztergom
Image Source: Pexels
Renowned as the gateway to the great plains without this fascinating city your Hungary visit is incomplete
Image Source: Pexels
Debrecen
Located in the Lake Balaton region this small village is the birthplace of the Hungarian language
Tihany
Image Source: Pexels
Also dubbed as the Hungarian Sea this fascinating lake is covered with enchanting forests and stunning towns
Lake Balaton
Image Source: Pexels
Named UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, you can discover numerous facts about Hungarian history from this exquisite cave
Aggtelek
Image Source: Pexels
The famous underground ‘Lake Cave’ makes this place one of the most popular landmarks of this magnificent country
Tapolca
Image Source: Pexels
Abode of the sweet wines production since the 15th century this site offers an astonishing view of the majestic Zemplen Hills
Tokaj
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.