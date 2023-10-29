Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 29, 2023
10 best places to visit in Hyderabad
Considered the prominent landmark of this ravishing region, your Hyderabad visit is vague without this exquisite spot
Charminar
Ramoji Film City
Permitted as the World's largest Film Studio Complex by the Guinness Book of World Records movie lovers should not overlook this place
Trusted in 1563 by Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, this astonishing lake is regarded as Asia's largest artificial lake
Hussain Sagar Lake
Enrich in glorious history this majestic fort is surrounded by countless tourists from different countries
Golconda Fort
Located in Muchintal of Hyderabad this magnificent statue of Sri Bhagavad Ramanujacharya is the second-tallest sitting statue in the world consisting the height of 216 ft
Statue of Equality
The fascinating architecture and enchanting views of this place will undoubtedly make you spellbound
Chowmahalla Palace
Constructed during the rule of Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, the open-air hall of this ancient Sarai or resting place can easily hold 1600 people
Taramati Baradari
This popular tourist site of this magnificent region is notable for its captivating surroundings, apart from that this holy temple is dedicated to the divine Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala
Birla Mandir
Consist of more than 43 fun and thrilling rides this place is an ideal area to visit with your family, especially the little ones
Wonderla
Renowned as India's first indoor skydiving arena you'll definitely get a lifetime fun experience at this site
GravityZip
