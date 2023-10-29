Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 29, 2023

10 best places to visit in Hyderabad

Considered the prominent landmark of this ravishing region, your Hyderabad visit is vague without this exquisite spot     

Charminar

Image Source: pexels

Ramoji Film City

Image Source: pexels

Permitted as the World's largest Film Studio Complex by the Guinness Book of World Records movie lovers should not overlook this place 

Trusted in 1563 by Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, this astonishing lake is regarded as Asia's largest artificial lake

Hussain Sagar Lake

Image Source: pexels

Enrich in glorious history this majestic fort is surrounded by countless tourists from different countries 

Golconda Fort 

Image Source: pexels

Located in Muchintal of Hyderabad this magnificent statue of Sri Bhagavad Ramanujacharya is the second-tallest sitting statue in the world consisting the height of 216 ft

Statue of Equality 

Image Source: pexels

The fascinating architecture and enchanting views of this place will undoubtedly make you spellbound 

Chowmahalla Palace

Image Source: pexels

Constructed during the rule of Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, the open-air hall of this ancient Sarai or resting place can easily hold 1600 people 

Taramati Baradari

Image Source: pexels

This popular tourist site of this magnificent region is notable for its captivating surroundings, apart from that this holy temple is dedicated to the divine Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala

Birla Mandir

Image Source: pexels

Consist of more than 43 fun and thrilling rides this place is an ideal area to visit with your family, especially the little ones

Wonderla

Image Source: pexels

Renowned as India's first indoor skydiving arena you'll definitely get a lifetime fun experience at this site 

GravityZip

Image Source: pexels

