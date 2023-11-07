Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 best places to visit in JapaN

Notable as the capital city of the beautiful country, it's an incredible place to witness Japanese life and culture 

Tokyo

Image Source: Pexels 

Considered the cultural hub of Japan, history lovers should definitely not overlook this spot 

Kyoto

Image Source: Pexels 

The lush greenery and enchanting waterfall will completely make you mesmerized

Nikko

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in some delicious local cuisine and marvelous spots at this stunning place 

Osaka

Image Source: Pexels 

The second most populated region of this country, explore some captivating malls and museums at this beautiful metropolis 

Yokohama

Image Source: Pexels 

This fascinating island is the best site to see the migrating whales and many other astonishing marine species

Okinawa

Image Source: Pexels 

Home to the country's exquisite architecture from the Edo period. You can visit some popular sites like Kanazawa Castle, Seisonkaku Villa, and Myoryuji temple in this area 

Kanazawa

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in the mountains of the Gifu prefecture, the tranquil beauty of the picturesque valley is like a breath of fresh air 

Takayama

Image Source: Pexels 

Mount Fuji

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as the iconic landmark of this place this magnificent mountain is always surrounded by travelers from all around the world 

In this majestic city, you can catch a glimpse of the largest sitting wooden Buddha at Tochoji Temple 

Fukuoka

Image Source: Pexels 

