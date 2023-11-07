Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
10 best places to visit in JapaN
Notable as the capital city of the beautiful country, it's an incredible place to witness Japanese life and culture
Tokyo
Considered the cultural hub of Japan, history lovers should definitely not overlook this spot
Kyoto
The lush greenery and enchanting waterfall will completely make you mesmerized
Nikko
Indulge in some delicious local cuisine and marvelous spots at this stunning place
Osaka
The second most populated region of this country, explore some captivating malls and museums at this beautiful metropolis
Yokohama
This fascinating island is the best site to see the migrating whales and many other astonishing marine species
Okinawa
Home to the country's exquisite architecture from the Edo period. You can visit some popular sites like Kanazawa Castle, Seisonkaku Villa, and Myoryuji temple in this area
Kanazawa
Located in the mountains of the Gifu prefecture, the tranquil beauty of the picturesque valley is like a breath of fresh air
Takayama
Mount Fuji
Regarded as the iconic landmark of this place this magnificent mountain is always surrounded by travelers from all around the world
In this majestic city, you can catch a glimpse of the largest sitting wooden Buddha at Tochoji Temple
Fukuoka
