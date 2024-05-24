Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 24, 2024
10 Best Places to Visit in Kanpur
Also famous as Kanpur Zoological Park, this place houses animals like leopards, Chimps, Rhinos, and tiger, perfect to spend your day
Allen Forest Zoo
This beautiful temple has tall towers and is dedicated to Radhakrishna where you can feel peaceful vibes in the surroundings
JK Temple
This nice and serene lake in Kanpur is perfect for families to go for a walk and play in the park
Moti Jheel
This special place near Kanpur is where you can see an old temple and take a holy bath in the Ganges river
Bithoor
If you and your family are thinking about a relaxing picnic then this place is perfect for you
Japani Garden
This big church known as Kanpur memorial church is old and looks beautiful with its red bricks
Kanpur Memorial Church
This busy and crowded place in Kanpur is where you’ll find people making things out of leather
Jajmau
Beat the summer heat at this wonderful waterpark where you and your family can enjoy fun rides
Blue World Theme Park
This park in Kanpur is where people like to go for walks and picnics, and there is a museum that you can visit to learn the history of Kanpur
Phool Bagh and Kanpur Museum
This beautiful temple in Kanpur is decorated with colorful glass and mirrors that sparkle in daylight
Jain glass temple
