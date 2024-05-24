Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 24, 2024

10 Best Places to Visit in Kanpur

Also famous as Kanpur Zoological Park, this place houses animals like leopards, Chimps, Rhinos, and tiger, perfect to spend your day

Allen Forest Zoo

This beautiful temple has tall towers and is dedicated to Radhakrishna where you can feel peaceful vibes in the surroundings

JK Temple

This nice and serene lake in Kanpur is perfect for families to go for a walk and play in the park

Moti Jheel

This special place near Kanpur is where you can see an old temple and take a holy bath in the Ganges river

Bithoor

If you and your family are thinking about a relaxing picnic then this place is perfect for you

Japani Garden

This big church known as Kanpur memorial church is old and looks beautiful with its red bricks

Kanpur Memorial Church

This busy and crowded place in Kanpur is where you’ll find people making things out of leather

Jajmau

Beat the summer heat at this wonderful waterpark where you and your family can enjoy fun rides

Blue World Theme Park

This park in Kanpur is where people like to go for walks and picnics, and there is a museum that you can visit to learn the history of Kanpur

Phool Bagh and Kanpur Museum

This beautiful temple in Kanpur is decorated with colorful glass and mirrors that sparkle in daylight

Jain glass temple

