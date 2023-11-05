Heading 3
10 best places to visit in Kashmir
Noted as the capital city of the paradise, this exquisite city is located on the majestic banks of river Jhelum
Gulmarg
Image Source: pexels
Srinagar
Image Source: pexels
Considered the Jewel of Srinagar, this fascinating lake is one of the biggest tourist attractions spot of this region
Dal Lake
Image Source: pexels
Regarded as one of the holiest cultural hubs of Hinduism you can get a glimpse of the divine Shiva lingam naturally made with ice at Amarnath
Amarnath
Image Source: pexels
The picturesque beauty of this place attracts a massive amount of travelers every year
Betaab Valley
Image Source: pexels
This picturesque hill station is covered with some astonishing glaciers and serene lakes
Sonamarg
Image Source: pexels
Nested in the banks of Liddar River, this captivating hill station is about 90 km away from Srinagar
Pahalgam
Image Source: pexels
Get a wonderful view of the magnificent Himalayan mountain from this incredible valley
Aru Valley
Image Source: pexels
Filled with gushing streams and beautiful sites this gorgeous city is regarded financial and commercial capital of the region
Anantnag
Image Source: pexels
Hill station lovers would be mesmerized by the tranquil beauty of this site
Yusmarg
Image Source: pexels
