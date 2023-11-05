Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 05, 2023

10  best places to visit in Kashmir 

Noted as the capital city of the paradise, this exquisite city is located on the majestic banks of river Jhelum

Gulmarg

Image Source: pexels

Srinagar

Image Source: pexels

Considered the Jewel of Srinagar, this fascinating lake is one of the biggest tourist attractions spot of this region 

Dal Lake

Image Source: pexels

Regarded as one of the holiest cultural hubs of Hinduism you can get a glimpse of the divine Shiva lingam naturally made with ice at Amarnath

Amarnath

Image Source: pexels

The picturesque beauty of this place attracts a massive amount of travelers every year 

Betaab Valley

Image Source: pexels

This picturesque hill station is covered with some astonishing glaciers and serene lakes

Sonamarg

Image Source: pexels

Nested in the banks of Liddar River, this captivating hill station is about 90 km away from Srinagar

Pahalgam

Image Source: pexels

Get a wonderful view of the magnificent Himalayan mountain from this incredible valley 

Aru Valley

Image Source: pexels

Filled with gushing streams and beautiful sites this gorgeous city is regarded financial and commercial capital of the region 

Anantnag

Image Source: pexels

Hill station lovers would be mesmerized by the tranquil beauty of this site

Yusmarg

Image Source: pexels

