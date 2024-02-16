Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 best places to visit in Mathura

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, a revered pilgrimage site for Hindus around the world 

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

Image Source: Pexels

Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, known for its stunning architecture and religious significance

Dwarkadhish Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Govardhan Hill

Image Source: Pexels

 Sacred hill associated with Lord Krishna's divine pastimes, ideal for spiritual seekers and nature lovers

Riverside Ghat where Lord Krishna rested after defeating the demon Kansa, a serene spot for worship and reflection

Vishram Ghat

Image Source: Pexels

Houses a rich collection of artifacts, sculptures, and archaeological finds from the region's history and heritage

Mathura Museum

Image Source: Pexels

 Scenic lake associated with Radha-Krishna legends, surrounded by lush gardens and temples

Kusum Sarovar

Image Source: Pexels

 Temple dedicated to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, featuring intricate carvings and spiritual ambiance

Gita Mandir

Image Source: Pexels

Holy pond associated with Radha's devotion to Lord Krishna, visited by pilgrims for its spiritual significance

Radha Kund

Image Source: Pexels

 Magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (a form of Lord Vishnu), known for its South Indian architectural style

Rangaji Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, renowned for its intricate marble work and spiritual atmosphere

Govind Dev Temple

Image Source: Pexels

