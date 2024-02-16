Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 best places to visit in Mathura
The birthplace of Lord Krishna, a revered pilgrimage site for Hindus around the world
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, known for its stunning architecture and religious significance
Dwarkadhish Temple
Govardhan Hill
Sacred hill associated with Lord Krishna's divine pastimes, ideal for spiritual seekers and nature lovers
Riverside Ghat where Lord Krishna rested after defeating the demon Kansa, a serene spot for worship and reflection
Vishram Ghat
Houses a rich collection of artifacts, sculptures, and archaeological finds from the region's history and heritage
Mathura Museum
Scenic lake associated with Radha-Krishna legends, surrounded by lush gardens and temples
Kusum Sarovar
Temple dedicated to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, featuring intricate carvings and spiritual ambiance
Gita Mandir
Holy pond associated with Radha's devotion to Lord Krishna, visited by pilgrims for its spiritual significance
Radha Kund
Magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (a form of Lord Vishnu), known for its South Indian architectural style
Rangaji Temple
Ancient temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, renowned for its intricate marble work and spiritual atmosphere
Govind Dev Temple
