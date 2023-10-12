Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
OCTOBER 12, 2023
10 best places to visit in Mumbai
Built by George Willet to honor the visit of King George V and Queen Mary in 1924, the captivating beauty of this place attracts a huge number of tourists
Gateway of India
Image: Pexels
At this place, you can witness the magical sunset in the vast Arabian Sea with some delicious street food
Marine Drive
Image: Pexels
Indulge in all sorts of fun activities in this one of the most-visited national parks in Asia
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Image: Pexels
Don't forget to enjoy the scenic beauty of these rock-cut caves engraved with the architecture of Lord Shiva and Lord Buddha once you come to this magnificent city
Elephanta Caves
Image: Pexels
This astonishing religious center is among the best tourist attractions, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This holy place is always surrounded by devotees from all around the world
Siddhivinayak Temple
Image: Pexels
One of the leading heritage places of Mumbai, this exquisite museum has received the 2010 UNESCO Asia–Pacific Heritage Award
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya
Image: Pexels
This is the most enchanting and popular place in the city, you can plan a romantic date night at the cost of the stunning sea
Juhu Beach
Image: Pexels
Known as the oldest aquarium in India, to enjoy an exotic underwater life you should definitely check this out
Taraporewala Aquarium
Image: Pexels
This place is considered one of the iconic heritage sites of India, your Mumbai visit is incomplete without Checking out this landmark place
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
Image: Pexels
Regarded as the most peaceful place in the city, amazing ferry services are available from Versova to help you reach this serene island
Madh Island
Image: Pexels
