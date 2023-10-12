Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

travel

OCTOBER 12, 2023

10 best places to visit in Mumbai 

Built by George Willet to honor the visit of King George V and Queen Mary in 1924, the captivating beauty of this place attracts a huge number of tourists 

Gateway of India

Image: Pexels 

At this place, you can witness the magical sunset in the vast Arabian Sea with some delicious street food

Marine Drive

Image: Pexels 

Indulge in all sorts of fun activities in this one of the most-visited national parks in Asia 

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Image: Pexels 

Don't forget to enjoy the scenic beauty of these rock-cut caves engraved with the architecture of Lord Shiva and Lord Buddha once you come to this magnificent city 

Elephanta Caves

Image: Pexels 

This astonishing religious center is among the best tourist attractions, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This holy place is always surrounded by devotees from all around the world 

Siddhivinayak Temple

Image: Pexels 

One of the leading heritage places of Mumbai, this exquisite museum has received the 2010 UNESCO Asia–Pacific Heritage Award

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Image: Pexels

This is the most enchanting and popular place in the city, you can plan a romantic date night at the cost of the stunning sea

Juhu Beach

Image: Pexels 

Known as the oldest aquarium in India, to enjoy an exotic underwater life you should definitely check this out

Taraporewala Aquarium

Image: Pexels 

This place is considered one of the iconic heritage sites of India, your Mumbai visit is incomplete without Checking out this landmark place 

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Image: Pexels 

Regarded as the most peaceful place in the city, amazing ferry services are available from Versova to help you reach this serene island 

Madh Island

Image: Pexels 

