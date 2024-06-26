Heading 3

10 Best Places to Visit in Ohio


Discover stunning caves and waterfalls while hiking scenic trails like Ash Cave and Old Man’s Cave

Hocking Hills State Park

Escape to nature with hiking, biking, fishing, and winter sports near Cleveland and Akron

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Located on the Ohio River with a mix of Northern and Southern influences where you can admire the skyline and visit parks

Cincinnati

It is a Lake Erie city known for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Visit this place and enjoy exhibits on music legends and explore the city’s park

Cleveland

Ohio’s capital city offers a mix of cultures and vibrant neighborhoods, where you can explore the German village having historic houses

Columbus

Known as the birthplace of aviation, Dayton is full of history about the Wright brothers, where you can also learn about the history of flight

Dayton

Sandusky is famous for Cedar Point, an amusement park with some of the world’s most thrilling roller coasters

Sandusky

 Toledo has a lively arts scene and a bustling port on Lake Erie. You can also visit the Toledo Museum of Art which is free and features amazing artwork

Toledo

Known for its beautiful hills and valleys, this area is the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country

Holmes County

Lake Eerie Islands

These islands accessible by ferry, offer a mix of fun and relaxation on Lake Eerie

