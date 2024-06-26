Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 26, 2024
10 Best Places to Visit in Ohio
Discover stunning caves and waterfalls while hiking scenic trails like Ash Cave and Old Man’s Cave
Hocking Hills State Park
Escape to nature with hiking, biking, fishing, and winter sports near Cleveland and Akron
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Located on the Ohio River with a mix of Northern and Southern influences where you can admire the skyline and visit parks
Cincinnati
It is a Lake Erie city known for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Visit this place and enjoy exhibits on music legends and explore the city’s park
Cleveland
Ohio’s capital city offers a mix of cultures and vibrant neighborhoods, where you can explore the German village having historic houses
Columbus
Known as the birthplace of aviation, Dayton is full of history about the Wright brothers, where you can also learn about the history of flight
Dayton
Sandusky is famous for Cedar Point, an amusement park with some of the world’s most thrilling roller coasters
Sandusky
Toledo has a lively arts scene and a bustling port on Lake Erie. You can also visit the Toledo Museum of Art which is free and features amazing artwork
Toledo
Known for its beautiful hills and valleys, this area is the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country
Holmes County
Lake Eerie Islands
These islands accessible by ferry, offer a mix of fun and relaxation on Lake Eerie
