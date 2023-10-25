Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 25, 2023

10 best places to visit in Punjab

The capital city of this captivating region is rich in various amusing places like Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, etc

Chandigarh

Famous for the legends, nationalism, and spirituality, you can visit countless magnetic places of India like the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Wagah Border

Amritsar

You can witness numerous zoos, museums, and amusement parks making it perfect to visit with your little one

Ludhiana

Home to numerous holy shrines this place is one of the prominent cultural hubs of this city 

Jalandhar

Renowned as the City of Lakes, this simple yet tranquil place can't be overlooked 

Bhatinda

You should never miss the authentic beauty of this place if you ever visit Punjab 

Patiala

Built-in French and Indo-Saracen styles of architecture, this beautiful place is one of the most visited places in this magnificent city 

Kapurthala

Noted as one of the most popular places in Punjab, you'll be mesmerized by the enchanting beauty of this place 

Pathankot

Refounded by Tughlaq emperors, this historic place is filled with many astonishing places 

Sirhind

Get a glimpse of the beautiful Shivalik Hills from this majestic place 

Nangal

