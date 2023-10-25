Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
10 best places to visit in Punjab
The capital city of this captivating region is rich in various amusing places like Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, etc
Chandigarh
Famous for the legends, nationalism, and spirituality, you can visit countless magnetic places of India like the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and Wagah Border
Amritsar
You can witness numerous zoos, museums, and amusement parks making it perfect to visit with your little one
Ludhiana
Home to numerous holy shrines this place is one of the prominent cultural hubs of this city
Jalandhar
Renowned as the City of Lakes, this simple yet tranquil place can't be overlooked
Bhatinda
You should never miss the authentic beauty of this place if you ever visit Punjab
Patiala
Built-in French and Indo-Saracen styles of architecture, this beautiful place is one of the most visited places in this magnificent city
Kapurthala
Noted as one of the most popular places in Punjab, you'll be mesmerized by the enchanting beauty of this place
Pathankot
Refounded by Tughlaq emperors, this historic place is filled with many astonishing places
Sirhind
Get a glimpse of the beautiful Shivalik Hills from this majestic place
Nangal
