 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 18, 2024

10 Best places to visit in Siliguri

This famous family vacation place, Bengal Safari Park lets you explore elephant rides, and enjoy wildlife safaris

Bengal Safari Park

Image: Freepik

At this peaceful place in the Shivkhola hills, you can explore tea gardens, observe tea-picking, and panoramic views

Sepoy Dhura Tea Garden

Image: Freepik

Salugara monastery features a 100-feet stupa and is a peaceful retreat for Buddhist pilgrims and visitors

Salugara Monastery

Image: Freepik

Offering a vast, and biodiverse habitat for animals like the Himalayan Black Bear, and Royal Bengal Tiger, this place is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts

Mahananda Wildlife sanctuary

Image: Freepik

This vibrant shopping market offers a variety of goods at affordable prices, perfect for finding souvenirs, gadgets, and traditional artifacts

Hong Kong Market

Image: Freepik

A part of the Jaldapara National Park this Chilapata forest is rich in wildlife, including the endangered one-horn rhinoceros

Image: Freepik

Chilapata forest

This scenic toy train ride between New Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling, offers a nostalgic journey amidst the hills

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Image: Freepik

This tranquil hamlet by the Balason River is ideal for picnics, hikes, and riverside camping

Dudhia

Image: Freepik

The iconic colonial structure- Coronation bridge offers picturesque views of the Teesta River and surrounding hills

Coronation bridge

Image: Freepik

Known for its unique idol depicting Lokenath Baba, and Lord Shiva, this temple’s stunning artwork and sculptures attract many devotees

Lokenath Baba mandir

Image: Freepik

