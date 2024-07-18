Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 18, 2024
10 Best places to visit in Siliguri
This famous family vacation place, Bengal Safari Park lets you explore elephant rides, and enjoy wildlife safaris
Bengal Safari Park
Image: Freepik
At this peaceful place in the Shivkhola hills, you can explore tea gardens, observe tea-picking, and panoramic views
Sepoy Dhura Tea Garden
Image: Freepik
Salugara monastery features a 100-feet stupa and is a peaceful retreat for Buddhist pilgrims and visitors
Salugara Monastery
Image: Freepik
Offering a vast, and biodiverse habitat for animals like the Himalayan Black Bear, and Royal Bengal Tiger, this place is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts
Mahananda Wildlife sanctuary
Image: Freepik
This vibrant shopping market offers a variety of goods at affordable prices, perfect for finding souvenirs, gadgets, and traditional artifacts
Hong Kong Market
Image: Freepik
A part of the Jaldapara National Park this Chilapata forest is rich in wildlife, including the endangered one-horn rhinoceros
Image: Freepik
Chilapata forest
This scenic toy train ride between New Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling, offers a nostalgic journey amidst the hills
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
Image: Freepik
This tranquil hamlet by the Balason River is ideal for picnics, hikes, and riverside camping
Dudhia
Image: Freepik
The iconic colonial structure- Coronation bridge offers picturesque views of the Teesta River and surrounding hills
Coronation bridge
Image: Freepik
Known for its unique idol depicting Lokenath Baba, and Lord Shiva, this temple’s stunning artwork and sculptures attract many devotees
Lokenath Baba mandir
Image: Freepik
