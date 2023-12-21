Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 21, 2023

10 best places to visit in South Africa

Enjoy an adventurous life with the captivating wildlife at this exquisite place 

Kruger National Park

Image Source: Pexels

Named UNESCO’s World Heritage Site in 1999 this fascinating place features some unique limestone caves

Cradle Of Humankind

Image Source: Pixabay

Abode of diverse aquatic creatures this ravishing spot is extremely popular among tourists

Jeffrey’s Bay

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital city of this magnificent country is renowned for its popular sites like the Table Mountain and Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Cape Town

Image Source: Pexels 

Rich diverse wildlife and over 800 species of flowers this incredible place is loaded with the enchanting beauty of nature 

The Drakensberg

Image Source: Pexels 

Spread over 200 kilometres of range missing this place will be a huge loss to adventure seekers 

The Garden Route

Image Source: Pexels 

The golden sands and crystal clear water make this seaside a paradise for beach lovers 

Durban

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore some exotic wildlife and magnificent architecture at this gorgeous region 

Port Elizabeth

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as the “city of roses” the picturesque beauty and cultural destination make this place an iconic landmark of this country 

Bloemfontein

Image Source: Pexels 

Get a glimpse of the captivating seaside view covered with lush greenery and majestic mountain at this site 

Hout Bay

Image Source: Pixabay 

