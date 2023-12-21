Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 21, 2023
10 best places to visit in South Africa
Enjoy an adventurous life with the captivating wildlife at this exquisite place
Kruger National Park
Image Source: Pexels
Named UNESCO’s World Heritage Site in 1999 this fascinating place features some unique limestone caves
Cradle Of Humankind
Image Source: Pixabay
Abode of diverse aquatic creatures this ravishing spot is extremely popular among tourists
Jeffrey’s Bay
Image Source: Pexels
The capital city of this magnificent country is renowned for its popular sites like the Table Mountain and Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden
Cape Town
Image Source: Pexels
Rich diverse wildlife and over 800 species of flowers this incredible place is loaded with the enchanting beauty of nature
The Drakensberg
Image Source: Pexels
Spread over 200 kilometres of range missing this place will be a huge loss to adventure seekers
The Garden Route
Image Source: Pexels
The golden sands and crystal clear water make this seaside a paradise for beach lovers
Durban
Image Source: Pexels
Explore some exotic wildlife and magnificent architecture at this gorgeous region
Port Elizabeth
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as the “city of roses” the picturesque beauty and cultural destination make this place an iconic landmark of this country
Bloemfontein
Image Source: Pexels
Get a glimpse of the captivating seaside view covered with lush greenery and majestic mountain at this site
Hout Bay
Image Source: Pixabay
