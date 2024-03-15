Heading 3
MARCH 15, 2024
10 best places to visit in South Goa
Dotted with vibrant beach shacks and swaying palm trees, this beach in South Goa welcomes you to its golden sand and splendid picturesque views
Palolem Beach
Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Famous for its vibrant nightlife and full moon parties, Colva Beach in South Goa is a fun place to visit
Colva Beach
Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Built in the year 1597 on the banks of Angoddi Tollem Lake, St. Alex Church is among the oldest chapel churches in the region
St. Alex Church
Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple in South Goa stands atop Chandranath Hill The deity is celebrated as the Lord of the moon
Shree Chandreshwar Bhootnath Temple
Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Counted amongst the oldest forts in Goa, Cabo de Rama boasts of a rich past and has many legends associated with it
Cabo de Rama Fort
Image: Pixabay
The core area of Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, Mollem National Park is home to a large number of wildlife species, birds, reptiles, and butterflies It is fun place to visit in South Goa
Mollem National Park
Image: Pixabay
In the south-eastern part of Goa, Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary is another must-visit place to add to your itinerary
Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary
Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Located in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park, this picturesque falls forms the border between Goa and Karnataka
Dudhsagar Waterfalls
Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Make your way to Margao Municipal Market, one of the most popular markets in South Goa, where you will find everything you need
Margao Municipal Market
Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Tappiya Falls or absolute heaven! This hidden gem is located on the small island of Palawan and boasts 600-foot cascading waterfalls surrounded by lush jungles
Tappiya Falls
Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram
Few images used in the story are for representational purposes only
NOTE:
Image: Pixabay
