Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 15, 2024

10 best places to visit in South Goa

Dotted with vibrant beach shacks and swaying palm trees, this beach in South Goa welcomes you to its golden sand and splendid picturesque views

Palolem Beach

Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Famous for its vibrant nightlife and full moon parties, Colva Beach in South Goa is a fun place to visit

Colva Beach

Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Built in the year 1597 on the banks of Angoddi Tollem Lake, St. Alex Church is among the oldest chapel churches in the region

St. Alex Church

Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple in South Goa stands atop Chandranath Hill The deity is celebrated as the Lord of the moon

Shree Chandreshwar Bhootnath Temple

Video: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Counted amongst the oldest forts in Goa, Cabo de Rama boasts of a rich past and has many legends associated with it

Cabo de Rama Fort

Image: Pixabay

The core area of Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, Mollem National Park is home to a large number of wildlife species, birds, reptiles, and butterflies It is fun place to visit in South Goa

Mollem National Park

Image: Pixabay

In the south-eastern part of Goa, Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary is another must-visit place to add to your itinerary

Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary

Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Located in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park, this picturesque falls forms the border between Goa and Karnataka

Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Make your way to Margao Municipal Market, one of the most popular markets in South Goa, where you will find everything you need

Margao Municipal Market

Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Tappiya Falls or absolute heaven! This hidden gem is located on the small island of Palawan and boasts 600-foot cascading waterfalls surrounded by lush jungles

Tappiya Falls

Image: Goa Tourism's Instagram

Few images used in the story are for representational purposes only 

NOTE:

Image: Pixabay

