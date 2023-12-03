Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
DECEMBER 03, 2023
10 best places to visit in Spain
The nation's major cultural center, Barcelona hosts vibrant extravaganzas like the Monegros Desert Festival, which has drawn an immense number of tourists over the years.
Barcelona
Image: Pexels
Regarded as the popular tourist spot of the country, you'll be spellbound by its glorious history and gorgeous landmarks
Granada
Image: Pexels
Covered with sparkling water and lush greenery, the picturesque beauty and wonderful weather will definitely make your day
Mallorca
Image: Pexels
The stunning capital and largest city of the glorious nation has a blend of old and new architecture adding to the essence of the extraordinary modern Spanish life
Madrid
Image: Pexels
Abode of numerous historical landmarks extravagant festivals, majestic museums, and art galleries is quite hard to not admire
Seville
Image: Pexels
Nested in the eastern part of the country, this place is notable for its Fallas Festival and the City of Arts and Sciences
Valencia
Image: Pexels
Indulge in exotic beach life at this fascinating coastal city
San Sebastian
Image: Pexels
Filled with incredible architecture and magnificent history, this capital region of the Granada province will simply take your breath away
Toledo
Image: Pexels
Commissioned in 25 AD by the Romans, this ancient historical site is a pleasure in the eyes
Merida
Image: Pexels
The popular pilgrimage of this astonishing country is famed for being the burial of St. James, an Apostle of Jesus Christ
Santiago de Compostela
Image: Pexels
