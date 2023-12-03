Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

10 best places to visit in Spain

The nation's major cultural center, Barcelona hosts vibrant extravaganzas like the Monegros Desert Festival, which has drawn an immense number of tourists over the years.

Barcelona

Image: Pexels

Regarded as the popular tourist spot of the country, you'll be spellbound by its glorious history and gorgeous landmarks

Granada

Image: Pexels

Covered with sparkling water and lush greenery, the picturesque beauty and wonderful weather will definitely make your day 

Mallorca

Image: Pexels

The stunning capital and largest city of the glorious nation has a blend of old and new architecture adding to the essence of the extraordinary modern Spanish life 

Madrid

Image: Pexels

Abode of numerous historical landmarks extravagant festivals, majestic museums, and art galleries is quite hard to not admire 

Seville

Image: Pexels

Nested in the eastern part of the country, this place is notable for its Fallas Festival and the City of Arts and Sciences

Valencia

Image: Pexels

Indulge in exotic beach life at this fascinating coastal city 

San Sebastian

Image: Pexels

Filled with incredible architecture and magnificent history, this capital region of the Granada province will simply take your breath away

Toledo

Image: Pexels

Commissioned in 25 AD by the Romans, this ancient historical site is a pleasure in the eyes 

Merida

Image: Pexels

The popular pilgrimage of this astonishing country is famed for being the burial of St. James, an Apostle of Jesus Christ

Santiago de Compostela

Image: Pexels

