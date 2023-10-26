Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 26, 2023
10 best places to visit in Turkey
Regarded as the heart of the country, this magnificent city is nested on both sides of the Bosphorus and hence lies in both Europe and Asia.
Istanbul
Image: Pexels
Home to many tranquil beaches, your Turkey visit is incomplete without this stunning spot
Antalya
Image: Pexels
Located in the middle of the Anatolian region, many well-preserved Roman and Ottoman antiques spread throughout this majestic city
Ankara
Image: Pexels
This enchanting place is surrounded by tourists from numerous parts of the world
Cappadocia
Image: Pexels
This famous coastal town of this nation is filled with captivating seasides and picturesque beauty
Kas
Image: Pexels
Famous for its hot water springs, this place should definitely not be overlooked
Pamukkale
Image: Pexels
Nested on the coast of the Aegean Sea, this modern Cosmopolitan is renowned for its beaches and watersports
Izmir
Image: Pexels
You can witness the perfect blend of ancient and modern architecture in this astonishing place
Side
Image: Pexels
The captivating beauty of the isolated bays, luxury hotels, and stunning coastline will make you mesmerized
Marmaris
Image: Pexels
Several rock tombs and beachfront promenades are the main attractions of this spot
Fethiye
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.