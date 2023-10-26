Heading 3

10 best places to visit in Turkey 

Regarded as the heart of the country, this magnificent city is nested on both sides of the Bosphorus and hence lies in both Europe and Asia.

Istanbul

Image: Pexels

Home to many tranquil beaches, your Turkey visit is incomplete without this stunning spot

Antalya

Image: Pexels

Located in the middle of the Anatolian region, many well-preserved Roman and Ottoman antiques spread throughout this majestic city 

Ankara

Image: Pexels

This enchanting place is surrounded by tourists from numerous parts of the world 

Cappadocia

Image: Pexels

This famous coastal town of this nation is filled with captivating seasides and picturesque beauty 

Kas

Image: Pexels

Famous for its hot water springs, this place should definitely not be overlooked 

Pamukkale

Image: Pexels

Nested on the coast of the Aegean Sea, this modern Cosmopolitan is renowned for its beaches and watersports 

Izmir

Image: Pexels

You can witness the perfect blend of ancient and modern architecture in this astonishing place 

Side

Image: Pexels

The captivating beauty of the isolated bays, luxury hotels, and stunning coastline will make you mesmerized 

Marmaris

Image: Pexels

Several rock tombs and beachfront promenades are the main attractions of this spot

Fethiye

Image: Pexels

