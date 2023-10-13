Heading 3

10 best places to visit in West Bengal

In this capital city of West Bengal, you can visit some captivating spots like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Fort William, Eden Gardens, and Jorasanko Thakur Bari. Needless to say, the City of Joy is always replenished with an overflowing spirit

Kolkata 

One of the iconic tea cultivation centers of the world, in this ravishing hill station you can get a magnificent glimpse of the snow pinnacles of Kanchenjunga

Darjeeling

At this enchanting mangrove island, you can witness India’s most infamous untamed life species, the Royal Bengal Tiger, adding to the charming forests this place should never be missed

Sundarbans

If you're a beach lover then the scenic views and the exquisite waves of the Bay of Bengal will indeed make you mesmerized 

Digha 

The renowned residence of the Nawabs ahead of the colonial rule this place includes ample temples, majestic palaces, and monuments 

Murshidabad

This popular town of Birbhum region is the residence of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Apart from its enchanting beauty students from different parts of India come to study at its Visva-Bharati University

Shantiniketan

Located in the cost of the Ganga and Jalangi rivers, the holy city of Mayapur is always surrounded by Vaishnavite devotees from all around the world 

Mayapur

Known as the gateway of the Northeast region of India, this place is filled with marvelous lush grassland and alluring national parks

Siliguri

A few kilometers away from the Darjeeling district you can get an astonishing panoramic view of gorgeous rivers and mountains on this site 

Mirik

This magnificent town is famous for its reddish terracotta temples, so if you want to get a taste of Bengali heritage and culture this is the ideal place to go

Bishnupur

