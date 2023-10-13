Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
OCTOBER 13, 2023
10 best places to visit in West Bengal
In this capital city of West Bengal, you can visit some captivating spots like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Fort William, Eden Gardens, and Jorasanko Thakur Bari. Needless to say, the City of Joy is always replenished with an overflowing spirit
Kolkata
Image Source: Pexels
One of the iconic tea cultivation centers of the world, in this ravishing hill station you can get a magnificent glimpse of the snow pinnacles of Kanchenjunga
Darjeeling
Image Source: Pexels
At this enchanting mangrove island, you can witness India’s most infamous untamed life species, the Royal Bengal Tiger, adding to the charming forests this place should never be missed
Sundarbans
Image Source: Pexels
If you're a beach lover then the scenic views and the exquisite waves of the Bay of Bengal will indeed make you mesmerized
Digha
Image Source: Pexels
The renowned residence of the Nawabs ahead of the colonial rule this place includes ample temples, majestic palaces, and monuments
Murshidabad
Image Source: Pexels
This popular town of Birbhum region is the residence of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Apart from its enchanting beauty students from different parts of India come to study at its Visva-Bharati University
Shantiniketan
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the cost of the Ganga and Jalangi rivers, the holy city of Mayapur is always surrounded by Vaishnavite devotees from all around the world
Mayapur
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the gateway of the Northeast region of India, this place is filled with marvelous lush grassland and alluring national parks
Siliguri
Image Source: Pexels
A few kilometers away from the Darjeeling district you can get an astonishing panoramic view of gorgeous rivers and mountains on this site
Mirik
Image Source: Pexels
This magnificent town is famous for its reddish terracotta temples, so if you want to get a taste of Bengali heritage and culture this is the ideal place to go
Bishnupur
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.