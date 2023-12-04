Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 04, 2023
10 best plays to read
A tragedy of unparalleled depth, exploring themes of revenge, madness, and existentialism. The complexity of its characters and the richness of its language make it an enduring jewel in the crown of theatrical history
Hamlet, William Shakespeare
This Pulitzer Prize-winning play delves into the complexities of the American Dream through the lens of the Loman family, offering a poignant and thought-provoking narrative
Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller
A classic Greek tragedy, this play unfolds the tragic fate of Oedipus as he attempts to escape a prophecy that foretells his own downfall
Oedipus Rex, Sophocles
Wilde's witty satire on Victorian society is a comedic masterpiece that revolves around mistaken identities, social conventions, and the pursuit of love
The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde
This semi-autobiographical play examines the complexities of family dynamics and the elusive nature of dreams, all set against the backdrop of the 1930s
The Glass Menagerie, Tennessee Williams
A landmark in the world of existential theater, this play follows Vladimir and Estragon as they engage in philosophical conversations while waiting for someone who may never arrive
Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett
Ibsen's groundbreaking play challenges societal norms and explores the consequences of conformity, particularly through the character of Nora Helmer
A Doll's House, Henrik Ibsen
Set against the backdrop of racial tensions in 1950s America, this groundbreaking play explores the aspirations and challenges of an African American family
A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry
A seminal play that emerged during the post-World War II period and is often considered a landmark in British drama
Look Back in Anger, John Osborne
Albee's intense and emotionally charged play explores the complexities of marriage, truth, and illusion as two couples engage in a night of verbal warfare
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Edward Albee
