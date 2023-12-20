Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 20, 2023
10 Best Quotes by Cancers
"Cancerians are all mothers at heart, even the men." - Linda Goodman
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“I live with romance in my brain. I’m a true-blue Cancerian like that.” - Priyanka Chopra
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“I’ve become more of a homebody, and I like that.” - Lindsay Lohan
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m a Cancer… the little crab. Loves the home, her sanctuary, all the cozy things.” - Gisele Bündchen
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"Ooooof do cancers have the ability to do anything other than feeeeeeeeel feel feeeeeeeel feel feeeeeel feel" - Ariana Grande
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“My strength is translating emotion because I’m such a feeler.” - Selena Gomez
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Cancer has the gift of easing your fears and smoothing your furrowed brow.” - Linda George
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“Cancer represents foundation, home, family, and security.” - Joanna Martine Woolfolk
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“Emotion is Cancer’s middle name.” - William Lamb
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“Cancer neither fights the crowd, nor leads the crowd, nor leaves the crowd.” - Kurt Abraham
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.