Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 20, 2023

10 Best Quotes by Cancers

"Cancerians are all mothers at heart, even the men." - Linda Goodman

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

“I live with romance in my brain. I’m a true-blue Cancerian like that.” - Priyanka Chopra

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

“I’ve become more of a homebody, and I like that.” - Lindsay Lohan

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

“I’m a Cancer… the little crab. Loves the home, her sanctuary, all the cozy things.” - Gisele Bündchen

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

"Ooooof do cancers have the ability to do anything other than feeeeeeeeel feel feeeeeeeel feel feeeeeel feel" - Ariana Grande

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“My strength is translating emotion because I’m such a feeler.” - Selena Gomez

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

“Cancer has the gift of easing your fears and smoothing your furrowed brow.” - Linda George

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

“Cancer represents foundation, home, family, and security.” - Joanna Martine Woolfolk

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“Emotion is Cancer’s middle name.” - William Lamb

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“Cancer neither fights the crowd, nor leads the crowd, nor leaves the crowd.” - Kurt Abraham

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

