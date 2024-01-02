Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
January 02, 2023
10 best quotes for a Scorpio
“The Scorpio man or woman generally knows what he or she wants out of life. He is a determined person. He sees something through to the end."- Margarete Beim
#1
"Scorpio women are total go-getters" - Unknown
#2
"Scorpio women have a scornful contempt for members of their sex who flop in the roles of sweetheart, wife and mother, once they’re stuck with the parts."- Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman’s Sun Signs'.
#3
"Scorpio people are variously described as powerful, weak, independent, clinging, passionate, and cold."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk
#4
"When these people, Scorpios, start to feel really close to their lovers, they become the most attached of the zodiac and they have a really hard time letting go."- Jessica Lanyadoo
#5
"I’m a Scorpio, and who knows if there is any validity to it, but I’m very emotional."- Chely Wright
#6
"A Scorpio woman need not be a legal wife to give wifely love and devotion."- Linda Goodman
#7
"Scorpio is the sign in the Zodiac that represents the processes of birth, life, death, and rebirth."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk
#8
#9
“I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened."- Katy Perry
“For Scorpio to be out of control is to be in psychic danger."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk
#10
