Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

January 02, 2023

10 best quotes for a Scorpio 

“The Scorpio man or woman generally knows what he or she wants out of life. He is a determined person. He sees something through to the end."- Margarete Beim

#1

"Scorpio women are total go-getters" - Unknown

#2

"Scorpio women have a scornful contempt for members of their sex who flop in the roles of sweetheart, wife and mother, once they’re stuck with the parts."- Linda Goodman, 'Linda Goodman’s Sun Signs'.

#3

"Scorpio people are variously described as powerful, weak, independent, clinging, passionate, and cold."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk

#4

"When these people, Scorpios, start to feel really close to their lovers, they become the most attached of the zodiac and they have a really hard time letting go."- Jessica Lanyadoo

#5

"I’m a Scorpio, and who knows if there is any validity to it, but I’m very emotional."- Chely Wright

#6

"A Scorpio woman need not be a legal wife to give wifely love and devotion."- Linda Goodman

#7

"Scorpio is the sign in the Zodiac that represents the processes of birth, life, death, and rebirth."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk

#8

#9

“I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened."- Katy Perry

“For Scorpio to be out of control is to be in psychic danger."- Joanna Martine Woolfolk

#10

