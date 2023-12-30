10 best quotes for Aquarius

“An Aquarius woman is fully capable of living her life on her own without a guy to support her.” – Unknown
“An Aquarius female is rebellious, headstrong, and contrary. She can be selfishly independent and exasperating, especially when she is running through the house screaming, freedom!” – Hazel Dixon-Cooper
“Aquarians are walking contradictions. Owing to the way they process things sometimes they don’t realize if something is wrong.” — Imelda Green
“Aquarians also have a tendency to get into unusual situations and take up with oddball individuals.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk
“As an Aquarius, I have many thoughts, so I hope you don’t mind that I go off on a little tangent right now.” — Ashley Flores
“One of the hallmarks of the sign of Aquarius is the campaign for justice. Everybody is my brother. Justice is very important to me.” — Morgan Fairchild
“The Aquarian water bearer likes everybody. Everyone is his friend.” — Linda Goodman, Sun Signs
“Aquarians are the most loyal creatures that you’ll ever meet; they are very big on loyalty.” — Imelda Green
“There is a special magnetism to Aquarius that some astrologers have called distant glamour.” — Joanna Martine Woofold, The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need
“Whatever position you take, an Aquarian will likely take the opposite view.” — Llewellyn Publications, 1999 Sun Sign Book