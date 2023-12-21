Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 21, 2023

10 best quotes for Aries

“To the Aries soul, love is a necessity of life, which is taken for granted; for in its infancy of awareness, Love is synonymous with existence itself.” - Linda Goodman

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

“Aries isn’t always adept at expressing his feelings, but don’t let that fool you.” - Lynn Hayes

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

“Let Aries people know how much you admire them right at the beginning.” - Joanna Martine Woolfolk

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

“You can definitely count on an Aries when the chips are down.” - Patricia Lantz

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

“For Aries God is within, waiting only to be called.” - Lynn Hayes

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“Aries might be emotionally detached sometimes, but they still love you a lot more than you think.” - Anonymous

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

“I’m an Aries and sort of a challenge to myself.” - Debbie Reynolds

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

“I’m an Aries. I need everybody to like me.” - Eric Andre

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“Aries in his many fits knows no favorites.” - Homer

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“Said I rage like a fire and I flow like the water ain’t no surprise I was born under Aries.” - Beverley Knight

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

