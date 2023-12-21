Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 21, 2023
10 best quotes for Aries
“To the Aries soul, love is a necessity of life, which is taken for granted; for in its infancy of awareness, Love is synonymous with existence itself.” - Linda Goodman
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Aries isn’t always adept at expressing his feelings, but don’t let that fool you.” - Lynn Hayes
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Let Aries people know how much you admire them right at the beginning.” - Joanna Martine Woolfolk
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“You can definitely count on an Aries when the chips are down.” - Patricia Lantz
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“For Aries God is within, waiting only to be called.” - Lynn Hayes
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“Aries might be emotionally detached sometimes, but they still love you a lot more than you think.” - Anonymous
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m an Aries and sort of a challenge to myself.” - Debbie Reynolds
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m an Aries. I need everybody to like me.” - Eric Andre
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“Aries in his many fits knows no favorites.” - Homer
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“Said I rage like a fire and I flow like the water ain’t no surprise I was born under Aries.” - Beverley Knight
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.