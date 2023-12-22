10 best quotes for Capricorn 

“A Capricorn needs to learn to trust their heart as much as their head in order to find real, lasting love.” – Heike Thieme
Images Sources: Pexels
“A relationship with a Capricorn is built around tangible, physical connection. Capricorn needs to spend quality time with their lover.” – Aliza Kelly
“With an incredible drive and energy, the Capricorn Sun person wants to pursue a path of growth and purpose.” – Kelsey Branca
“Capricorn is born with a keen awareness of this Earthly limitation and is thus determined to make things happen during its lifetime. They’re known for their serious focus, especially in youth.” – Elisabeth Grace
“I’m a typical Capricorn. I’m hardworking, loyal, sometimes stubborn, and I don’t believe in astrology.” – Jonah Petretti
“Jesus was a Capricorn, he ate organic foods, he believed in love and peace, and never wore no shoes.” – Kris Kristofferson
“You’ll have to dig deep to get to the heart of Capricorn. It’s like buried treasure.” – Anonymous
“Capricorn is the sign of success. This is why you’ve earned the reputation of being a hardworking, business-savvy money magnet.” – Mecca Woods
“Goats are fierce, independent, at the beck of no man. Everyone, even the king, respects the goat.” – P.J. Hetherhouse
“Capricorn is the mature, assertive daddy of the zodiac.” – Jake Register