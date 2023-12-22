Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 22, 2023

10 best quotes for Capricorn 

“A Capricorn needs to learn to trust their heart as much as their head in order to find real, lasting love.” – Heike Thieme

#1

 Images Sources: Pexels

“A relationship with a Capricorn is built around tangible, physical connection. Capricorn needs to spend quality time with their lover.” – Aliza Kelly

#2

 Images Sources: Pexels

“With an incredible drive and energy, the Capricorn Sun person wants to pursue a path of growth and purpose.” – Kelsey Branca

#3

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Capricorn is born with a keen awareness of this Earthly limitation and is thus determined to make things happen during its lifetime. They’re known for their serious focus, especially in youth.” – Elisabeth Grace

 Images Sources: Pexels

#4

“I’m a typical Capricorn. I’m hardworking, loyal, sometimes stubborn, and I don’t believe in astrology.” – Jonah Petretti

#5

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Jesus was a Capricorn, he ate organic foods, he believed in love and peace, and never wore no shoes.” – Kris Kristofferson

#6

 Images Sources: Pexels

“You’ll have to dig deep to get to the heart of Capricorn. It’s like buried treasure.” – Anonymous

#7

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Capricorn is the sign of success. This is why you’ve earned the reputation of being a hardworking, business-savvy money magnet.” – Mecca Woods

#8

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Goats are fierce, independent, at the beck of no man. Everyone, even the king, respects the goat.” – P.J. Hetherhouse

#9

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Capricorn is the mature, assertive daddy of the zodiac.” – Jake Register

#10

 Images Sources: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here