Heading 3
APRIL 15, 2024
10 Best Quotes For Football Lovers
Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there - Bo Jackson
I’m never satisfied. I always push my limits and try to get better every day - Lionel Messi
Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is! - Johan Cruyff
When you’re a goalkeeper, it doesn’t matter how well you play; if you make one mistake and it costs the game, it’s a bad day - Tim Howard
I learned all about life with a ball at my feet - Ronaldinho
The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning - Pele
A penalty is a cowardly way to score - Pele
It’s not the will to win, but the will to prepare to win that makes the difference - Bear Bryant
I see football as an art and all players are artists. If you are a top artist, the last thing you would do is paint a picture somebody else has already painted - Cristiano Ronaldo
I always thought that if you want to be the best, you have to work harder than everyone else - Lionel Messy
