 Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 15, 2024

10 Best Quotes For Football Lovers

Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there - Bo Jackson 

#1

I’m never satisfied. I always push my limits and try to get better every day - Lionel Messi

#2 

Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is! - Johan Cruyff 

#3

When you’re a goalkeeper, it doesn’t matter how well you play; if you make one mistake and it costs the game, it’s a bad day - Tim Howard 

#4

I learned all about life with a ball at my feet - Ronaldinho 

#5

The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning - Pele 

#6

A penalty is a cowardly way to score - Pele 

#7

#8

It’s not the will to win, but the will to prepare to win that makes the difference - Bear Bryant 

#9

I see football as an art and all players are artists. If you are a top artist, the last thing you would do is paint a picture somebody else has already painted - Cristiano Ronaldo 

I always thought that if you want to be the best, you have to work harder than everyone else - Lionel Messy 

#10

