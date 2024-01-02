Heading 3

10 best quotes for Gemini

“A Gemini will make you see joys of life you never experienced.” - Saket Shah

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“The Gemini nature is mercurial and quixotic-changing every day and, indeed, every moment.” - Lynn Hayes

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“I am a Gemini and can adapt to most atmospheres. You get two for the price of one when you are a Gemini.” - Karan Johar

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“A Gemini knows how to swerve you from your most stubbornly held convictions.” - Linda Goodman

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“Gemini…You revere scientists and shamans alike, providing them with what they need to do their good work for the enhancement of the realm.” - Lesley Thomas

Image Source: Pexels

#5

“I love books and the latest autobiographies. I’m a Gemini and love being with people, but then again, I love my own company, which is when I read most.” - Cilla Black

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“Michael Jackson was a Gemini. Kanye, Lauryn Hill, a lot of people that are amazing artists are Geminis.” - Jorja Smith

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“The trickster aspect of Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, is always hiding behind the sharp Gemini intellect, revealing itself in all manner of minor and major ways.” - Linda Goodman

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“I’m a Gemini and I have a lot of different moods. Sometimes I’m very serious and introspective and pensive, but other times I’m completely goofy and girlie. So, I like my songs to cover all my moods.” - Jewel

“I’m a Gemini, so I change my mind every day.” - Natalie Portman

#10

Image Source: Pexels

