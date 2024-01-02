10 best quotes for Gemini

“A Gemini will make you see joys of life you never experienced.” - Saket Shah
“The Gemini nature is mercurial and quixotic-changing every day and, indeed, every moment.” - Lynn Hayes
“I am a Gemini and can adapt to most atmospheres. You get two for the price of one when you are a Gemini.” - Karan Johar
“A Gemini knows how to swerve you from your most stubbornly held convictions.” - Linda Goodman
“Gemini…You revere scientists and shamans alike, providing them with what they need to do their good work for the enhancement of the realm.” - Lesley Thomas
“I love books and the latest autobiographies. I’m a Gemini and love being with people, but then again, I love my own company, which is when I read most.” - Cilla Black
“Michael Jackson was a Gemini. Kanye, Lauryn Hill, a lot of people that are amazing artists are Geminis.” - Jorja Smith
“The trickster aspect of Gemini’s ruling planet, Mercury, is always hiding behind the sharp Gemini intellect, revealing itself in all manner of minor and major ways.” - Linda Goodman
“I’m a Gemini and I have a lot of different moods. Sometimes I’m very serious and introspective and pensive, but other times I’m completely goofy and girlie. So, I like my songs to cover all my moods.” - Jewel
“I’m a Gemini, so I change my mind every day.” - Natalie Portman