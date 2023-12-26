Heading 3
10 best quotes for Leo
“Don't forget that Leo contains the essence of royalty." - Linda Goodman
“Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo." - Peter Balin
“A Leo will give your butt just enough chances to show they care, but don’t push it.” - Anonymous
"You're gonna hear me roar." - Roar, Katy Perry
“At the end of the day, I’m walking with the heart of a lion.” - Kid Cudi, Heart of a Lion
To impress a Leo, it is quite simple. Demand attention, be charming, and look them straight in the eye.” - January Nelson
"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time." - Barack Obama
"Give like the sun, and the whole world grows tall." - Atticus
“Leos may be born brave by the brain. Yet the fragile heart which kneels for their loved one, always makes them go weaker by the time." - Zephyr Limns
“Leos don't give up like a lion chasing its prey until he gets it." - A. P. Parashar
