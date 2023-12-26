Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

December 26, 2023

10 best quotes for Leo

“Don't forget that Leo contains the essence of royalty." - Linda Goodman

#1

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo." - Peter Balin

#2

 Images Sources: Pexels

“A Leo will give your butt just enough chances to show they care, but don’t push it.” - Anonymous

#3

 Images Sources: Pexels

"You're gonna hear me roar." - Roar, Katy Perry

 Images Sources: Pexels

#4

“At the end of the day, I’m walking with the heart of a lion.” - Kid Cudi, Heart of a Lion

#5

 Images Sources: Pexels

To impress a Leo, it is quite simple. Demand attention, be charming, and look them straight in the eye.” - January Nelson

#6

 Images Sources: Pexels

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time." - Barack Obama

#7

 Images Sources: Pexels

#8

 Images Sources: Pexels

"Give like the sun, and the whole world grows tall." - Atticus

“Leos may be born brave by the brain. Yet the fragile heart which kneels for their loved one, always makes them go weaker by the time." - Zephyr Limns

#9

 Images Sources: Pexels

“Leos don't give up like a lion chasing its prey until he gets it." - A. P. Parashar

#10

 Images Sources: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here