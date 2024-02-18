Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

10 Best Quotes for Leos

"Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo"

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“Leo is a combination of tender, loving soul and a ready-to-snap firecracker”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“Eyes on the prize. Feet on the ground. Heart on fire”

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“You know, I am a Leo. Lion is a giant part of me”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

"She’s a badass with a good heart, soft but strong" 

Image Source: Pexels

#5

“Leos just wanna have sun”

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“A Leo woman couldn’t love you if you weren’t strong”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“A Leo absolutely loves being around people. They also really enjoy watching their favorite shows with someone they love” 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Freepik

 “Leos are seldomly hampered by modesty or self–effacement”

“Full of fire that bursts from within, Leos are dramatic yet creative in nature. How could life never be spectacular with a Leo around?”

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

