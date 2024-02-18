Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
10 Best Quotes for Leos
"Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo"
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Leo is a combination of tender, loving soul and a ready-to-snap firecracker”
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Eyes on the prize. Feet on the ground. Heart on fire”
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“You know, I am a Leo. Lion is a giant part of me”
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"She’s a badass with a good heart, soft but strong"
Image Source: Pexels
#5
“Leos just wanna have sun”
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“A Leo woman couldn’t love you if you weren’t strong”
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“A Leo absolutely loves being around people. They also really enjoy watching their favorite shows with someone they love”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Leos are seldomly hampered by modesty or self–effacement”
“Full of fire that bursts from within, Leos are dramatic yet creative in nature. How could life never be spectacular with a Leo around?”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
