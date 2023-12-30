Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
December 30, 2023
10 best quotes for Libra
“I’m a Libra. If someone compliments me, I’ll say something nice to them. I like to give out compliments.” – Amber Rose
“I am a Libra, let’s balance the scales.” – Gwen Stefani
“Libras can see both sides of the coin but have difficulty determining who is right and who is wrong.” – Serina Cappucci
“Librans have a gift of seeing something positive and lovable in almost anybody. Harmony in all aspects of life is their top priority.” – Therrie Rosenvald
“Venus-ruled Libra treasures an environment of beauty and space.” – Mary Valby
“Libra is even nice to the people he or she doesn’t get on with, for Libra doesn’t like to have enemies.” – Claire Petulengro
“Libras don’t indulge in idle flattery. If they don’t like something, they are tactful enough to remain silent.” – Margarete Beimm
“Sometimes Libra can be coaxed gently into trusting his own emotions in an atmosphere of trust.” – Liz Greene
“There is nothing that Libra wants more than peace, harmony, and beautiful surroundings.” – Chani Nicholas
“I’m a Libra, I always have two sides of everything.” – India Arie
