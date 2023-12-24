Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 24, 2023
10 best quotes for Sagittarius
“I’m a Sagittarius and I love adventure and new beginnings, new experiences, because it makes me feel like I’m living.” —Maria Brink to LoudWire
#1
Image Source: Pexels.
“I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.” —Taylor Swift
#2
Image Source: Pexels.
“I’m a Sagittarius, I’m very keen on freedom. I love freedom, I love independence, I don’t like to be tied down, I like to travel.” —Britney Spears
#3
Image Source: Pexels.
“I’m definitely a Sagittarius. I’m such a fire sign.” —Petra Collins
#4
Image Source: Pexels.
“Be confident, and just do it. It’s all about not questioning what everyone else is thinking, since they’re probably looking to others to know what is or isn’t cool.” —Zoë Kravitz
#5
Image Source: Pexels.
“I’m in my prime, Optimus / Sagittarius, so you know I’m an optimist.” —Nicki Minaj
#6
Image Source: Pexels.
“Sagittarius may sometimes seem both casual and careless, but never let that lead you to the grave error of underestimating the flashing Jupiter intuition and often brilliant mental processes.” —Linda Goodman
#7
Image Source: Pexels.
“Sagittarians can be gregarious and openminded. This placement makes them enthusiastic, supportive, and generous friends.” —Jessica Lanyadoo
#8
Image Source: Pexels.
“Sagittarius has the extraordinary ability to transform even the most mundane pursuit (say, a quick trip to the corner store) into a full-blown adventure.” —Aliza Kelly
#9
Image Source: Pexels.
“Cultivating the imagination and keeping the magic alive becomes, for the Sagittarian child, as essential to life as breath, water, and food.” —Nathaniel Craddock
#10
Image Source: Pexels.
