Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
10 best quotes for Virgo
"I am 100 per cent Virgo, stubborn, over-organized, slightly abstracted from the rest of the world." - Paulo Coehlo
"Virgos are very faithful. I'm a faithful friend. I'm a faithful lover." - Karl Lagerfeld
"I'm a Virgo, so I'm a super hard lover. I fall in love so quickly!" - Justine Sky
"If astrology is real, I guess I'm a pretty quintessential Virgo." - Ian Harding
"I wish I did have time to relax, but I'm a Virgo and it's just not in me." - Eva Marie
“I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” - Zendaya
"I’m such a big-time Virgo: I’m a perfectionist, I’m very critical, and I like to be the leader." - Lili Reinhart
“[I’m] a perfectionist Virgo, constantly qualifying and rethinking.” - Michelle Williams
“I got Virgo tendencies / Cross me once and it’s over.” - “Virgo Tendencies,” by Keke Palmer
“The affection of a Virgo / Which sign matches good with mine?” - “Signs,” by Beyoncé
