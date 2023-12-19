Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 19, 2023

10 best quotes for Virgo 

"I am 100 per cent Virgo, stubborn, over-organized, slightly abstracted from the rest of the world." - Paulo Coehlo

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

"Virgos are very faithful. I'm a faithful friend. I'm a faithful lover." - Karl Lagerfeld

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

"I'm a Virgo, so I'm a super hard lover. I fall in love so quickly!" - Justine Sky

 #3

Image Source: Pexels 

"If astrology is real, I guess I'm a pretty quintessential Virgo." - Ian Harding

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

"I wish I did have time to relax, but I'm a Virgo and it's just not in me." - Eva Marie

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” - Zendaya

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

"I’m such a big-time Virgo: I’m a perfectionist, I’m very critical, and I like to be the leader." - Lili Reinhart

 #7

Image Source: Pexels 

“[I’m] a perfectionist Virgo, constantly qualifying and rethinking.” - Michelle Williams

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“I got Virgo tendencies / Cross me once and it’s over.” - “Virgo Tendencies,” by Keke Palmer

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“The affection of a Virgo / Which sign matches good with mine?” - “Signs,” by Beyoncé

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

